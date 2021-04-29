TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search

Hand Sanitizer Called Out for Toxins Issues Recall

Scentsational Soaps & Candles issues voluntary recall a month after a startup pharmacy alerted the FDA chemical linked to blood cancers.
Author:
Publish date:

More than a month after a private pharmacy alerted the Food and Drug Administration to hand sanitizers containing unsafe levels of a chemical linked to blood cancers, one of the companies on the list has issued a voluntary recall. 

Scentsational Soaps & Candles said on Wednesday that it’s pulling several lots of its Scentsational Soaps & Candles scented hand sanitizers and additional lots of its Ulta Beauty Collection-scented Hand Sanitizer sprays that are packaged in 3.38- and 3.4-fluid ounce spray bottles. 

Testing had revealed the sanitizers contain methanol – or wood alcohol – as well as benzene and acetaldehyde. These products were distributed nationwide through Ulta Beauty  (ULTA) - Get Report, TJ Maxx ( (TJX Companies) ), and Marshalls stores.

In late March, the startup pharmacy Valisure posted a petition that showed its labs found dangerous levels of benzene – which is linked to blood cancers – in more than a dozen brands of germ-killing gels. Scentsational Soaps & Candles was near the top of the list.

“One of the lots recalled was tested by us and contained over 13 parts per million of benzene,” said Alexandra Jirstrand, a spokesperson for Valisure.

Benzene is widely used in the making of plastics, dyes, detergents and other products, but its use is heavily restricted because it’s a known carcinogen linked to the development of leukemia and other cancers of blood cells.

Another company at the top of Valisure’s list, ArtNaturals, which had the highest levels of benzene, according to Valisure, had earlier claimed to TheStreet that its products were clear of the contaminant.

“Simply put, the inaccurate article publishing results about our product was 100% wrong,” said the company in a statement earlier this month. 

 Valisure, however, said it stood by its test results of batches of the product, and ArtNaturals did not respond to followup questions. 

Some universities, including Harvard and Yale, have since pulled products from their campuses or requested they not be used.

Joe Biden Banks Lead
POLITICS

Biden Urges Congress To Pass Trillions in Spending

Sorry, Stock Market Bears -- You're the Dumbest Thing on Wall Street
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Ford, Stanley Black & Decker

Oath from Yahoo and AOL
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Verizon Exploring Sale of Oath Media Assets: Report

Apple Stock
INVESTING

Apple Smashes Earnings Forecast; China Demand Powers iPhone Sales

eBay (2014)
INVESTING

EBay Shares Fall as Profit, Outlook Trail Analysts' Forecasts

Deutsche Bank Betting on MGM Resorts Over Las Vegas Sands
INVESTING

MGM Resorts Wavers After Stronger-Than-Expected Results

Consortium Of Facebook, Chinese Companies Pulls Out Of Bid To Build Undersea Internet Cable Between Hong Kong And US, Citing Washington's Concerns
INVESTING

Facebook Surges on First-Quarter Earnings Beat

Qualcomm Issues Solid Chip Guidance, but Licensing Revenues to Drop on Dispute with Apple, Others
INVESTING

Qualcomm Tops Earnings Estimates, Expects Strong June Quarter