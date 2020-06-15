40,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Over E.Coli Concerns

More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef that made its way to Walmart and other grocery stores has been recalled due to concerns of E.Coli contamination.

More than 40,000 pounds of ground beef under the “Value Fresh,” “Marketside Butcher” and “Thomas Farms” brand names that made their way to Walmart (WMT) - Get Report and other grocery stores has been recalled due to concerns of E.Coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the ground-beef recall on Saturday. The raw ground beef products were produced by Swedesboro, N.J.-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services, and were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recalled products were produced on June 1 and have the establishment number "EST. 46841" inside the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS said.

"E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism," the recall notice said. "While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome."

The recall comes as consumers continue to fret over general shortages of beef, poultry and other food as the coronavirus continues to impact slaughterhouses, farms and food-production facilities across the U.S., including Tyson Foods (TSN) - Get Report, which last month said more than 570 of its workers were stricken with Covid-19.

The agency said that the problem was found during routine testing and that no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products had been reported.

The FSIS provided some of the product label images in a document here.

The recalled products include the following:

1-pound packages containing "Value Pack Fresh Ground Beef 76% Lean / 24% Fat" with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53930-18

1-pound packages of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef" with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P-53298-82

1-pound packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties" with use or freeze by date of June 27, 2020 and lot code P-53934-2

3-pound packages containing three 1-pound pieces of "Marketside Butcher Organic Grass-Fed Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat" with a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70

1-pound tray packages containing four quarter-pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean/ 15% Fat" with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53944-10

4-pound tray packages containing 10 quarter-pound pieces of "Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 80% Lean/20% Fat" with a use or freeze by date of 06/25/20 and lot code P53937-45

1-pound packages containing 4 quarter-pound pieces of ""Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties 85% Lean /15% Fat" with a use or freeze by date of 06/27/20 and lot code P53935-25

The FSIS encourages consumers to check both their refrigerator and freezers for the recalled product. If found, the product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there are 265,000 STEC infections each year in the United States. E. coli O157:H7 causes more than 36% of these infections.