Gilead, Merck Partner on HIV Drug with Less Frequent Dosage

Gilead and Merck agreed to collaborate to combine their HIV treatments to make a therapy that can be taken less frequently.

The drugmakers Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report and Merck (MRK) - Get Report said they would partner to develop a long-acting HIV treatment that combines proprietary medications from each company.

Under the agreement, the companies will co-develop and co-commercialize Gilead's lenacapavir and Merck's islatravir.

Together they aim to produce a two-drug regimen that will serve as a more flexible treatment option for those living with HIV, which can be administered less frequently. Current treatments are commonly taken daily.

Neither lenacapavir nor islatravir has been approved for use, nor have their safety and efficacy been established, the companies said in a statement.

But "islatravir and lenacapavir are both potentially first-in-class medicines in late-stage clinical trials, with significant clinical data generated to date," the companies said.

"The medications have "long half-lives and have demonstrated activity at low dosages," they said.

Gilead, Foster City, Calif., and Merck, Kenilworth, N.J., say the drugs should be developed as an “investigational combination regimen with long-acting formulations, both oral and injectable.".

The companies will share global development and commercialization costs with Gilead responsible for 60% and Merck 40%. They will share revenue for the global product equally until revenue surpasses agreed-upon per formulation revenue tiers.

Once yearly net product sales for the oral combination have surpassed $2 billion, Gilead will receive 65% and Merck 35%. Once yearly net product sales for the injectable combination have surpassed $3.5 billion, the companies will receive the same split.

The first human clinical trials of the oral combination treatment are set to begin in the second half of 2021, with both Gilead and Merck sharing operational, developmental, commercialization, and marketing responsibility, as well as any potential revenue.

At last check Gilead shares were trading 1.4% higher at $62.41. Meanwhile, Merck shares were trading 2.1% higher at $76.16.