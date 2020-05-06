Dunkin' today is giving health-care professionals free donuts and coffee to thank them during the pandemic.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) - Get Report is celebrating National Nurses Day today by offering nurses and other health-care workers free iced or hot coffee and doughnuts to thank them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today is National Nurses Day. National Nurses Week is May 6 through 12.

Since March, Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin' franchises have delivered hundreds of thousands of free cups of coffee and donuts to more than 300 hospitals and emergency sites across the U.S.

Corporations have made an effort to show healthcare workers love amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has put health staffers on the front lines of the fight and shut down the U.S. economy for months.

On Wednesday, airline JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Report launched JetBlue Healthcare Hero, which will provide 100,000 healthcare workers with round trip flight certificates for two to anywhere JetBlue flights.

"We applaud the healthcare workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way," said Joanna Geraghty, the New York carrier's president and chief operating officer.

"This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants."

Other companies offering discounts for healthcare professionals include Nike (NKE) - Get Report, which is allowing verified medical professionals 20% off through its online store.

Beanbag furniture company Lovesac is offering 40% off, and Hooters restaurants are offering first responders and military personnel 20% off food takeout orders every day until further notice.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands, Canton, Mass., at last check were up 2.5% at $63.55.