Coronavirus Updates: What's the Latest? A Timeline of Recent Events

First discovered in Wuhan China, COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus, has become worldwide news in the wake of its outbreak.

As of this writing, over 2,800 people have had deaths attributed to the coronavirus, the overwhelming majority of which have been in mainland China. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have each cautioned countries worldwide to prepare for a potential pandemic after outbreaks in countries like Iran and Italy, and the continuing news is having major effects on world economies and markets.

As more news comes in, people await the latest updates on the situation.

Disney Down on Coronavirus Concerns But Analysts Bullish

Feb. 28: Disney (DIS) - Get Report continues to fall on coronavirus concerns, among other things, but J.P. Morgan analysts remain bullish on the stock for the neat future.

Emerson Electric Estimating Major Revenue Impact

Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report is anticipating a massive impact on sales from the coronavirus outbreak, estimating that it will have an impact of $100 million to $150 million on their sales in the second quarter.

Inovio Prepping Coronavirus Vaccine

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) - Get Report is preparing for if they successfully develop a coronavirus vaccine, talking with large drugmakers to help successfully deliver the drug should it be approved.

Analysts Cust Marvell Estimates on Coronavirus

Two analysts have predicted that the impact of the coronavirus will cause a drop in first quarter revenue for Marvell (MRVL) - Get Report, causing the stock to fall.

Apple Says China Factories 'Getting Back to Normal'

Talking to Fox Business Network, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report CEO Tim Cook said that their China factories that had been shut down were getting closer to their normal production. Cook also said he's optimistic about China containing the coronavirus outbreak.

Clorox Rises on Coronavirus-Based Demand

Clorox (CLX) - Get Report shares were up in premarket trading Feb. 28 as the rising worldwide fears of the coronavirus lead to increased demand for their disinfectant and hand sanitizer supplies.

U.S. Airlines Slide on Warning of Coronavirus Impact

After two European airlines warned of the potential the coronavirus will have on earnings, United Airlines, (UAL) - Get Report American Airlines (AAL) - Get Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Report all fell in premarket trading Friday, Feb. 28.

Coronavirus Having Limited Impact on Enterprise Software

Comments from Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report and software companies like Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report, Elastic (ESTC) - Get Report and Anaplan (PLAN) - Get Report suggest that the coronavirus concerns have yet to make much of an impact on revenue for enterprise software companies.

Facebook Cancels In-Person Portion of Developer Conference

Feb. 27: Facebook (FB) - Get Report announced Feb. 27 that it would be canceling the in-person portion of its annual F8 Developer Conference, scheduled for May 5-6 in San Jose, California, due to coronavirus concerns.

How to Trade Microsoft After Warning

Bret Kenwell explains Wall Street's reaction to Microsoft's coronavirus warning, and how to trade it in the wake of the news.

Novavax Begins Testing for Vaccine Candidate

Novavax (NVAX) - Get Report announced on Thursday, Feb. 27 that they would begin animal testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine in the hopes of advancing to Phase I testing "in May or June."

Two Analysts Downgrade United Airlines

Analysts at Deutsche Bank (DB) - Get Report and Buckingham Research each downgraded their ratings for United Airlines as concerns for the coronavirus outbreak worsen.

Microsoft Warns That It Will Miss Guidance

Microsoft warned investors that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would hurt its third fiscal quarter and cut sales guidance, causing share prices to fall.

Workday Cancels Major Sales Meeting

Reports stated that Workday's (WDAY) - Get Report big annual sales meeting, which would've been attended by 3,000 people in Orlando from March 2-4, was being canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Coronavirus Could Eliminate 2020 U.S. Corporate Growth

Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Report is warning that if COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, it could eliminate all U.S. corporate growth in 2020.

Japan Closes Schools in Response to Coronavirus

Japan's government has ordered its schools to close through March to try and prevent a coronavirus spread.

In addition, Saudi Arabia has suspended Mecca pilgrimages.

Gilead Launches Phase 3 Study for Coronavirus Treatment

Gilead Sciences (GILD) - Get Report, in its latest update, says it will be testing its remdesivir drug on 1,000 coronavirus patients. The announcement had shares gaining.

Microsoft Warns That Coronavirus Will Hit Windows Revenue

Microsoft shares continue to fall on coronavirus news. The company warned that work disruptions in China will have an impact on the Windows and PC revenue in the near future.

Dow Futures Falling on Coronavirus Fears

As the market continues to fall on news of the coronavirus spreading, Dow futures fell even further on Thursday morning, Feb. 27, prior to the market opening.

Trump Says U.S. Coronavirus Containment Efforts Have Been Successful So Far

In a press conference with health officials, President Trump claimed that his administration had thus far successfully been containing a spread of the coronavirus. Trump also announced that Vice President Mike Pence would lead a coronavirus task force with health officials.

Booking Holdings Warns of Impact Coronavirus Will Have on Travel

Booking Holdings (BKNG) - Get Report, parent company of websites like Priceline, warned during their earnings report that the coronavirus spread will impact world travel - and subsequently their first-quarter revenue.

Papa John's Closes 50 Stores in China Due to Coronavirus

In addition to its earnings report, Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Report also announced that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak it is closing 50 of its stores in mainland China.

Moderna Shares Continue Rising on Possible Coronavirus Vaccine

Moderna (MRNA) - Get Report continues to be the exception to the stock market falling. In addition to its potential coronavirus vaccine being shipped out for testing, the company's quarterly report had the stock up over 15%.

Trump Holds News Conference Discussing Coronavirus

Feb. 26: President Trump held a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 26 to discuss the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Market Slump Hits Treasury Yields

As coronavirus fears continue to have adverse impacts on the market, U.S. 10-year treasury bond yields hit a record low at 1.324%. This is below the all-time closing low, though not as low as the all-time intra-day low.

President Trump Tweets That Coronavirus "Under Control" in U.S.

President Trump, in addition to telling an audience in India that the U.S. stock market would experience a crash if he lost the 2020 Presidential election, tweeted optimism about the coronavirus in the U.S. one day after the Dow Jones fell 1,000 points.

Dow Falls 900 Points as CDC Warns of Spread

Feb. 25: On Tuesday, the CDC held a conference call and said the American public should be preparing for a global pandemic. Meanwhile, the Dow continued to fall, this time by over 900 points.

Tech Companies Downgraded on Coronavirus Concerns

Both Micron (MU) - Get Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report were downgraded based on the risks that the coronavirus outbreak poses to their industries and sales. Nvidia was downgraded by an analyst at Nomura Instinet while Micron was double-downgraded at Bank of America (BAC.)

Apple Reopening More Than Half of Its China Stores

Though the coronavirus outbreak has not ceased or slowed in mainland China, Apple announced that it would be reopening 29 of its 42 stores there.

Moderna Announces Coronavirus Vaccine Trial, Shares Surge

Biotech company Moderna announced that it sent a coronavirus treatment, MRNA-1273, to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for a phase one study. In response, shares rose over 17% early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25.

United Airlines Pulls 2020 Earnings Guidance Amidst Concerns

United Airlines cited "heightened uncertainty" due to the coronavirus outbreak for deciding to pull its 2020 earnings forecast, causing shares to fall in the process.

Coronavirus Expected to Affect Mastercard Revenue

Mastercard (MA) - Get Report warned that the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact will affect their first-quarter revenue growth, which shareholders should anticipate to be slower than what they guided in their earnings call in January.

Gilead Rises Amid Coronavirus Stock Downturn

Gilead Sciences was one of the few companies to rise on a disastrous day for the market, credited to its remdesivir drug being one that WHO has said could be efficient in helping combat the coronavirus.

Energy Stocks Fall as Coronavirus Concerns Send Oil Prices Plummet

Concern for the continued coronavirus outbreak has impacted oil prices. This has caused a drop in the price of some major energy stocks, including ExxonMobil (XOM) - Get Report, Chevron (CVX) - Get Report and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) - Get Report.

Cruise Ship Stocks Falling on Coronavirus Fears

Feb. 24: Cruise ship companies have taken some of the most direct beatings from the market's coronavirus fears. On Monday, Feb. 24, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) - Get Report, Carnival and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Report all fell more than 5%.

Semiconductor Stocks Fall on Market's Coronavirus Concerns

Intel (INTC) - Get Report, AMD (AMD) - Get Report and Nvidia are just a few of the chip companies in the semiconductor industry that fell significantly on Feb. 24 in the wake of coronavirus fear sending the Dow tumbling.

Major Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Cases Affect the Market

On a day that ultimately led to the Dow falling over 1,000 points, news of more coronavirus outbreaks sent many large companies falling on Feb. 24 including Microsoft, Disney and Nike (NKE) - Get Report.

Stocks Down Sharply as Coronavirus Spreads

As the coronavirus spreads to other countries, the news sent stocks falling on Feb. 24. The Dow started falling sharply immediately; by the end of the day, it was down over 1,000 points.

WHO Says Gilead Drug Could Be Effective

The World Health Organization claimed the antiviral remdesivir by Gilead Sciences has the potential to be effective.

Coronavirus Spread Sends Odds for Fed Rate Cut Rising

The CME Group's FedWatch has increased the odds that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in April due to the increased likelihood of coronavirus concerns causing economic slowdown.

Coming Weeks 'Critical' for Coronavirus Spread

Feb. 23: In an email to TheStreet Feb. 23, University of California in San Francisco professor Dr. Charles Chiu said he believes that "the next few weeks will be critical in showing whether or not this virus will grow into a pandemic or remain confined to China."

Airline Stocks Drop on Fears of Revenue Loss

Feb. 23: The possibility of a coronavirus outbreak causing massive losses for airlines caused some stocks like United Airlines Holdings and American Airlines to fall.

Dow Ends Below 29,000 After Increase in Cases

Feb. 21: An increase in confirmed coronavirus cases caused stocks to sink, and the Dow ended the day below 29,000, a decline of 274 points.

Coca-Cola and Others Expect Coronavirus Outbreak to Affect Earnings

Coca-Cola claimed that it expects the coronavirus outbreak to affect its first-quarter earnings by as much as 1-2 cents per share, and that it would be raising its quarterly dividend. That same day, other companies said similar things; Universal Display warned that its 2020 revenue could take a hit of 10% from the outbreak, Yum! Brands anticipates it impacting their first quarter and Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Report warned that it could have a material impact on their results.

Stocks Fall as Investors Monitor Impact

Feb. 20: Stocks finished down as investors monitored the impact that the growing coronavirus outbreak will have.

Two Carnival Passengers Die From Coronavirus

Feb. 20: Two passengers of Carnival's quarantined Diamond Princess ship, an 87-year-old Japanese man and an 84-year-old Japanese woman, died of the coronavirus. The two were among the 634 passengers and crew members diagnosed.

Herbalife Warns of Coronavirus Impact During Earnings

Feb. 19: Herbalife (HLF) - Get Report posted better-than-estimated fourth quarter earnings, but also warned that with China being a prominent market for them, the coronavirus outbreak could have an impact on revenue in the near future.

Coronavirus Could Cause Major Drop in Smartphone Production

Trendforce published a report that coronavirus-based disruptions in the workforce could result in a double-digit percentage drop in smartphone shipments, among other products.

Sanofi Says It's Joining Race for Coronavirus Vaccine

French drug company Sanofi announced that they are also in the running for the creation of a coronavirus vaccine, working with the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

Apple Cautions That Coronavirus Will Hit iPhone Supplies

Apple decided to scrap their second-quarter revenue guidance, attributing their decision to the coronavirus outbreak and the way it would impact their iPhone supplies and thus they're sales in the near future

Coronavirus Cases Surpass 72,000 Worldwide

Feb. 18: As of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 72,400. Around 11,000 of those were cases in China that were deemed "severe."

TheStreet Talks With Microbiology Expert About Coronavirus

TheStreet spoke with a top microbiology expert about the coronavirus outbreak, and they said while it is a possibility that the virus was caused by a laboratory accident, the possibility of an intentionally engineered virus can be dismissed.

Hawaii Probing Potential Coronavirus Infections

Feb. 16: Hawaii's Department of Health announced that a tourist who had recently visited has been diagnosed with the coronavirus upon returning to Japan. The man was said to have had cold-like symptoms while in Oahu.

AstraZeneca Cautions Near Future Coronavirus Impact

During their fourth quarter earnings report, drugmaker AstraZeneca noted that the spread of coronavirus would impact their results over the next few months due to China being a sizable portion of their market share.

Health Officials Don't See Evidence That Pets Can Get Coronavirus

With coronavirus spreading, some panicked pet owners are wondering if it could spread to their pets. However, WHO has said they don't see evidence that COVID-19 can infect pets.

Alibaba CEO Warns of 'Black Swan' Coronavirus Risk

Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group Holding Co., (BABA) - Get Report referred to the coronavirus outbreak as a "black swan" event during their third quarter earnings report. Zhang believed that the outbreak would present challenges to Alibaba's business development.

China Reports 15,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Dow Futures Fall

Feb. 13: Health officials in China confirmed nearly 15,000 more coronavirus cases in Hubei province to bring the nationwide total to approximately 60,000. U.S. equity futures fell on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 13 on the news.

Mobile World Congress Canceled For Coronavirus Concerns

Feb. 12: The Mobile World Congress, a trade conference that had been scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Barcelona, was canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The cancellation was confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Carnival Says Coronavirus Could Cost Up to 65 Cents Per Share in Profit

Cruise ship company Carnival warned that the growing coronavirus outbreak could have a major material impact on their profit, and that they were monitoring the situation. They said the impact could be as much as 65 cents per share.

PVH Reaffirms Guidance Despite China Stores Closing

Feb. 12: PVH stuck with their profit guidance during their fourth quarter earnings report on Feb. 12, despite its stores like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein having to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dow Closes at All-Time Highs as Coronavirus Cases Slow

Feb. 12: The Dow Jones, along with Nasdaq and the S&P 500, closed at an all-time high on Feb. 12 due to news from China that the rate of coronavirus cases was slowing.

Wynn, Las Vegas Sands Upgraded As Coronavirus Concern Lessens

With there briefly being a belief that coronavirus cases were slowing, Bank of America upgraded casino companies Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands.

American Airlines Extends China Flight Ban

Feb. 11: American Airlines extended their flight bans to China and Hong Kong for longer than expected, now stretching into late April.

Big Companies Skipping Mobile World Conference

Major tech companies like Intel, Facebook, Cisco and Sprint are just a few of the companies who have announced their intention to skip Barcelona's Mobile World Conference due to fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jerome Powell Testifies in Washington During Coronavirus Concerns

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified in Washington on Feb. 11, where it was expected he would be questioned on the possible economic impact of the coronavirus spread.

Apple Dips as Investors Fear Coronavirus Impact

Feb. 10: Apple started Feb. 10 lower, as investors feared the possible impact the coronavirus outbreak would have on production.

Stocks Close High Despite Rising Coronavirus Toll

Updates on Monday, Feb. 10 to the coronavirus outbreak were being assessed by many as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 each closed on a high.

Foxconn to Remain Closed Amid Outbreak

Foxconn, Apple's iPhone supplier, said they will be closed "until further notice" as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread.

Tesla Factory in Shanghai Reopens

Officials in China announced they would support Tesla reopening its $2 billion Shanghai factory after a government-ordered shutdown. Shares rose on the news.

Coronavirus Deaths Surpass SARS Deaths

China confirmed 907 deaths from coronavirus in early February. Fatalities surpassed those of the 2003 SARS pandemic as cases surpassed 40,000.

First American Dies of Coronavirus in China

Feb. 8: A 60-year-old American citizen in China was what is believed to be the first American death from the coronavirus.

Fed Warns of Coronavirus Risk to Outlook

The Federal Reserve warned Americans that the coronavirus outbreak posed a great risk to the economic outlook of both the U.S. and the global economy.

Passengers on Royal Caribbean Ship Evaluated for Coronavirus

Four passengers of the Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas were taken to a hospital to be evaluated for the coronavirus. Shares of Royal Caribbean fell in response to the news.

VF Shuts Down 60% of Stores in China

Feb. 7: VF Corp., (VFC) - Get Report the parent company of Vans, North Face and Timberland, announced that it would be shutting down 60% of its stores in China due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Canada Goose Warns That Coronavirus Will Affect Sales

Parka maker Canada Goose discussed their third quarter earnings on Feb. 7 and warned that the coronavirus outbreak will have an impact on sales and earnings in the near future.

Estee Lauder Trims Full-Year Outlook

Though Estee Lauder's (EL) - Get Report second quarter earnings report was mostly positive, the company trimmed its full-year outlook in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

AbbVie Rises on Coronavirus Drug Demand

Feb. 6: As people in China and around the world demand a coronavirus vaccine, AbbVie gained on Thursday, Feb. 6 as a potential distributor.

Toyota Cautions Coronavirus Impact for Full Year

Toyota (TM) - Get Report warned shareholders that the coronavirus outbreak could have a particularly adverse impact on global car sales and production.

Morgan Stanley Claims App Store Could See Coronavirus Boost

Morgan Stanley analysts say that Apple could see a potential boost in App Store usage if people are confined to their homes during an outbreak.

Coronavirus Delays Tesla Model 3 Deliveries

With Tesla's Shanghai plant shuttered, some of its Model 3 deliveries will be delayed. News of the delays had Tesla shares falling.

China Exploring Patent Gilead Drug for Coronavirus

Chinese researchers are exploring a patent for remdesivir, the experimental drug from Gilead Sciences that has potential to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Dow Futures Surge on Possible Drug Breakthrough

Dow Jones futures were up significantly on Wednesday, Feb. 5 following media reports of a possible breakthrough on a coronavirus drug in China.

Nike Warns That Coronavirus Will Have Material Impact

Nike warned that due to closing about half of its stores in China and operating the other half at reduced hours, the coronavirus outbreak will have a material impact on their profits. Shares slid in the wake of this.

Ralph Lauren Closes Half of China Stores

Feb. 4: Ralph Lauren announced on Feb. 4 that they would be closing half of their stores in China due to coronavirus concerns, but that China sales represent less than 4% of their revenue.

Macau Closes Casinos, U.S. Gaming Stocks Fall

On Feb. 4, Macau announced that they would be closing all casinos in the territory for at least 15 days, causing U.S. gaming stocks to fall in premarket hours.

Former Princess Cruise Passenger Tests Positive

Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship had a former passenger test positive for the coronavirus. The ship was quarantined, and Carnival shares fell in response.

Gilead to Help Treat Coronavirus

Feb. 3: Gilead Sciences announced that it would work to help treat the coronavirus, sending shares surging in premarket hours on Feb. 3.

Macau Gaming Revenue Drops in January

Gross gaming revenue in Macau fell 11.3% in January as concern for the spread of the coronavirus grew, for revenue lower than in 11 of the 12 months in 2019.

China Stocks Fall on Coronavirus Fears

China stocks re-opened after the Lunar New Year break and promptly tumbled 8% - its most in nearly five years - on its first day open since the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Imposing Travel Restrictions and Quarantines

Feb. 2: The U.S. announced that they would be imposing stricter travel restrictions and quarantine regulations to help combat and contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Outbreak Taking Toll on Economies, Growth

Jan. 31: Goldman Sachs said U.S. economic growth was forecast to drop 0.4 percentage points in the first quarter due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

TheStreet Talks With Expert Virologist on Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continued to spread, TheStreet spoke with virology expert Ian Mackey about the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Case Confirmed Near Silicon Valley

On Friday, Jan. 31, the CDC confirmed a case of the coronavirus in Santa Clara County, California. It was the seventh confirmed case in the U.S.

U.S. Declares Coronavirus a Public Emergency

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared the coronavirus a U.S. public health emergency, announcing restrictions on U.S. citizens and foreign nationals entering the country after trips to China.

Dow Falls on Coronavirus Emergency

Stocks finished much lower on Jan. 31 on the news that the U.S. would be declaring the coronavirus a public health emergency and the uncertainty surrounding it.

New York Health Department Denies Report of Coronavirus Patient

The New York Health Department has denied rumors of a confirmed coronavirus case in New York City after it was reported that New York Police Department officers were being warned to protect themselves.

Travel Stocks Hit Hard by Growing Coronavirus Concerns

TripAdvisor, Booking Holdings and Expedia all took hits on Jan. 31 as growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak spreading affects the travel industry.

Carnival Ship Gets All-Clear for Coronavirus Testing

Carnival was trading higher on the morning of Jan. 31 on the news of Italian health authorities giving its docked cruise ship the all-clear as one of its passengers tested negative for coronavirus.

Mixed Coronavirus News Impacts Dow Futures

U.S. equity futures were mixed heading into the Jan. 31 trading period on differing coronavirus news - cautious optimism on China containing coronavirus and two confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK.

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Public Health Emergency

Jan. 30: As the coronavirus continues to spread, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern" on Jan. 30.

Hershey CEO Not Expecting Serious Impact

Hershey CEO Michele Buck spoke during their fourth quarter earnings report and said that Hershey's minimal presence in China means she is not expecting much of a revenue impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

Wilbur Ross Says Coronavirus Can Bring Jobs Back to U.S.

Speaking to Fox Business Network, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said he believes the coronavirus outbreak has the possibility to be a boon for job growth in the U.S.

Las Vegas Sands' Macau Operations Down Significantly

Las Vegas Sands is having a major decrease in visits in their Macau operation as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. On Jan. 30 they said visits were down as much as 80%.

What is the Coronavirus?

Unsure of the specifics of the coronavirus? TheStreet has an explainer on the coronavirus, its health and economic impacts and ways to try to stay healthy during an outbreak.

British Airways Cancels February China Flights

British Airways announced on Jan. 30 that to try and control a spread of the coronavirus it would be canceling all of its scheduled flights to China at least through February.

Carnival Reports Suspected Coronavirus Patient on Ship

Carnival announced on Jan. 30 that one of its cruise ships in Italy was being investigated for potentially having a case of coronavirus on board.

Fed Monitoring Coronavirus But Holding Line on Rates

Jan. 29: In a unanimous decision on Jan. 29, the Federal Reserve's interest rate-setting policy committee elected not to change benchmark interest rates, but would continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak and its economic impact.

Johnson & Johnson Say They're Working on Coronavirus Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report released a statement on Jan. 29 that they would be working with public organizations in an effort to create a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Apple Monitoring Coronavirus Impact

Though Apple's first quarter earnings report was a positive one in the immediacy, CEO Tim Cook said they are monitoring the situation closely and gave a wide range of revenue estimations due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus.

Trump Administration Considers Ban on China-U.S. Flights

The Trump Administration was reportedly considering a temporary ban on all flights between the U.S. and China in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Starbucks Anticipating Material Impact from Coronavirus

Jan. 28: In addition to reporting its first quarter fiscal report, Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Report said on Jan. 28 that it has closed over half of its stores in China and is expecting a material impact from the outbreak.

3M Increasing Face Mask Production in Response to Outbreak

In response to the coronavirus outbreak and public health outcry, 3M Co. (MMM) - Get Report is ramping up production of protective face masks as demand increases.

Analyst Says Starbucks Most Exposed to Losses

Analyst Matthew DiFrisco told investors that Starbucks has the most exposure to losses from the coronavirus outbreak, ahead of fellow chains McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report and Domino's Pizza.

Energy Company Shares Fall on Oil Concerns

Jan. 27: Concho Resources and Chevron were just some of the energy companies who struggled on Jan. 27 as crude oil prices fell on coronavirus concerns.

Analyst: Coronavirus Could Impact Technology Hardware Stocks

Financial analyst Mehdi Hosseini wrote that while the coronavirus outbreak could have a direct negative impact on Universal Display, but a positive impact for Western Digital.

Estee Lauder Downgraded Due to Coronavirus

Oppenheimer analysts downgraded Estee Lauder stock on Monday, Jan. 27 as part of coronavirus fallout, causing shares to fall.

Clorox Rises As Stock Likely to Gain From Outbreak

Clorox was one of the few stocks to see a bump directly from the coronavirus outbreak, after Jim Cramer pointed to the household cleaner supplier as a stock likely to gain.

J&J Confident in Vaccine Development

Johnson & Johnson's science chief said on Jan. 27 that they were confident in the company's ability to develop a coronavirus vaccine, as Credit Suisse boosted the company's price target.

AbbVie HIV Drugs Being Tested as Possible Antidote

Chinese authorities were testing a mix of AbbVie drugs used to treat HIV patients to see if they could be used as a potential antidote against the coronavirus.

Wynn Resorts Falls After Coroanvirus-Based Downgrade

Concerns on the spread of the coronavirus led to a Bank of America analyst downgrading Wynn Resorts on Jan. 27, sending shares down 6.7%.

Oil and Copper Prices Slump

Global oil prices hit a three-month low on Monday, Jan. 27 as the coronavirus outbreak continued to have an impact, while copper prices hit a two-month low.

China Warns of 'Grave Situation'

Jan. 26: The coronavirus death toll in China was reported as 56 on Sunday, Jan. 26, one day after China's President Xi Jinping referred to the outbreak as a "grave situation." On Friday, Jan. 24, it had been reported that China had 41 confirmed fatalities and nearly 1,300 reported cases of the coronavirus.

McDonald's Halts Operations in Five Cities in China

McDonald's has halted operations in five cities in China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. All five cities are in the Hubei province.

Stocks Affected by Second Confirmed U.S. Coronavirus Case

Jan. 24: The CDC confirmed a second case of coronavirus in the U.S. in Chicago and stocks fell, finishing lower on Friday, Jan. 24.

Shanghai Disneyland Closes to Try and Contain Coronavirus

Disney announced on Friday, Jan. 24 that Shanghai Disney Resort would close the next day in an effort to try and contain the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Cases Rise to 830

Jan. 23: The Chinese National Health Commission said on Jan. 23 that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 830, with the number of deaths at 25.

Yum China Falls on Fear of Sales Slump

Yum China fell 5.3% on Thursday, Jan. 23 as investors showed concern that the coronavirus outbreak could cause a significant decline in sales.

Macau Casino Companies Drop

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and Melco Resorts all fell on Jan. 23 on news that the Macau region wasn't ruling out shutting them down to contain the outbreak.

Moderna and National Institutes of Health Working on Vaccine

Jan. 22: Moderna announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22 that it would be working with the National Institutes of Health to attempt to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Las Vegas Sands

Jan. 21: Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen downgraded Las Vegas Sands due to growing concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, sending the stock falling on Jan. 21.

First U.S. Coronavirus Case Sends Stocks Lower

The first confirmed coronavirus case in the U.S., in Washington state, and fears surrounding it played a large role in stocks falling sharply on Tuesday, Jan. 21.