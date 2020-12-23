TheStreet
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

Moderna Covid Vaccine Cleared by Canada Health Officials

Moderna's covid vaccine was cleared by Canada health officials. Earlier this month, Ottawa approved Pfizer's vaccine.
Author:
Publish date:

Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report shares rose Wednesday after Canada authorized the use of its coronavirus vaccine to curb the surge in the second wave.

Canada has recorded a total of 521,509 cases of coronavirus disease and 14,425 deaths.

"After a thorough, independent review of the evidence, [Health Canada] has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the federal health ministry said in a statement.

Canada is now the second country to authorize Moderna's vaccine after the U.S.

The Cambridge, Mass., drugmaker's total order for vaccines from Canada stands at 40 million doses.

The Canadian vaccine supply will be sourced from Moderna’s European production capacity, with its strategic manufacturing partner Lonza in Switzerland, and ROVI in Spain for fill-finish services, the company had said.

Last week, Moderna, which reported a 100% efficacy rate against severe forms of covid-19, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency-use authorization for its vaccine against the coronavirus.

Moderna's vaccine needs to be stored and shipped frozen, but it does not require the ultra-cold temperatures required for the shot Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report developed with German partner BioNTech  (BNTX) - Get Report.

In December, Moderna added four million more doses to its covid-19 vaccine sent to Israel, on top of two million already supplied, according to a company statement.

Moderna also filed for marketing clearance from European health authorities for its coronavirus vaccine.

Infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday received the first dose of Moderna's MRNA coronavirus vaccine, on live television at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Vaccinations in the U.S. began Dec. 14 with health-care workers, and so far 1.01 million doses have been administered, according to a state-by-state tally by Bloomberg. 

Moderna's stock at last check rose 3.1% to $129.82.

 

Tags
terms:
Health
The Stock Market Is Getting More Volatile -- Here's What This Means For Oil
INVESTING

7 Best Stocks in the S&P 500 on Wednesday: Oil Stocks Rise

Sorrento Therapeutics Lead
INVESTING

Sorrento Up on Request for Emergency Authorization for Covid Test

General Motors Lead
INVESTING

General Motors Recalling Nearly 840,000 Vehicles

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Looks Past Trump's Demand for Relief Plan Changes

FuboTV Lead
INVESTING

More Alarm Bells Are Being Raised About Sky-High Tech Valuations

Splunk Shares Higher After Data-Analysis Firm Beats on Adjusted Net
INVESTING

7 Best Stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday: Splunk Rises

Zoom Video Jumps as Baird Initiates Coverage With Outperform Rating
INVESTING

7 Worst Stocks in the Nasdaq on Wednesday: Zoom Sinks

amd (1)
INVESTING

Buy the Dip in AMD? Let's Look at the Charts