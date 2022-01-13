Another Big Wall Street Firm is Mandating Booster Shots

Another big Wall Street firm is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining the likes of JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and others.

Another big Wall Street firm is requiring U.S. staff to get Covid-19 booster shots to work in the office, joining the likes of JP Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, Goldman Sachs (GS) - Get Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Report, Citigroup (C) - Get Citigroup Inc. Report and other big companies stepping up pressure on their workforces to get Covid jabs and take more Covid tests.

Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Inc. Report, the world’s largest alternative asset manager has reportedly told employees that they must get boosters “as soon as practically possible.” Office workers will need to be tested on-site three times a week, a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Wall Street is grappling with a surge in Covid infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, which has upended plans to get people back to their desks. Goldman Sachs said late last month that it is requiring boosters and doubling testing for office workers.

This week, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned those employees that aren’t stepping up to get a jab that they won’t be able to work in the office -- and that “we’re not going to pay you not to work in the office.”

Last year, Blackstone asked U.S. professionals to return to its offices full-time by early June. Like other companies, however, the firm backtracked as Covid cases resurged later in the year.

Blackstone now plans to let its workers work remotely through Jan. 28.

Citigroup last week gave a final ultimatum to its unvaccinated employees to get vaccinated or find another job.

Unvaccinated employees have until Jan. 14 to begin the vaccination procedure before they will be put on unpaid leave. The last day on the job will be the end of the month after that.