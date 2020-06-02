AbbVie Stock Affirmed Outperform at RBC on Allergan Potential

AbbVie shares were affirmed outperform with a $102 price target at RBC, which likes the growth potential of the Allergan acquisition.

AbbVie (ABBV) - Get Report shares were reiterated outperform at RBC Capital, which is optimistic about the company's acquisition of Allergan and potential compounded annual growth rate.

Analysts at the investment firm put a $102 price target on the shares, indicating 18% potential upside from the stock's Monday closing price.

"Our investment thesis on AbbVie is based on our view that [the company] will generate double-digit near-term growth on the back of price and loss catchup in 2021 and strength of core franchises," said analyst Randall Stanicky.

RBC still is concerned about the North Chicago company's aesthetics franchise, which following the acquisition of Allergan's Botox wrinkle treatment makes up more than 9% of pro-forma annual revenue.

The company's immunology segment has also faced headwinds in 2020, but RBC says its channel checks suggest that both segments will "bounce back meaningfully" next year and beyond.

"ABBV is trading at close to historical lows and we see cash-flow support for the current sector-high dividend. Both should help support [the] shares into anticipated recovery," Stanicky wrote.

Monday, AbbVie said it was teaming with an early-stage biotech company to target a key node in cancer and immune cells by developing SHP2 inhibitors.

Under a deal with Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie gains an exclusive license to the Beijing company's portfolio of SHP2 inhibitors.

These have the potential to reduce the growth of cancer cells while modulating the immune system's response to battle tumors, the company said.

AbbVie shares at last check were little changed at $90.77. In 2020 through Monday's close, AbbVie shares are 2.4% higher.