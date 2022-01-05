Skip to main content
CES 2022: Here's a Sneak Peek of What to Expect
Frito-Lay Asks People Not To Give Up Snacks In Rick Astley Campaign

The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer is asking contest entrants to submit a treat they don't plan to give up in the new year.

As part of its second annual "New Year, New You" campaign, chips producer Frito-Lay, of parent company Pepsi ( (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report), and "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley are encouraging people to snack smarter instead of giving up beloved treats.

On a newly-made campaign website and commercial, Frito-Lay asks users to submit (in writing or video) of a treat they don't plan to "give up" while embarking on the common New Year's resolution of being healthier in 2022 for a chance to win $1,000.

"The point of Frito-Lay's 'New Year, New You' campaign is that we can still enjoy the things we love while also making choices we feel good about," Astley, whose song ended up being the best-selling single of 1987, said in a press statement. "That doesn't just have to be about snacking, either. It's an idea that can resonate across all areas of our lives."

The contest will go through February 27 and have two weekly winners for a total of 18 people to receive the $1,000 prize. Astley will also be holding periods in which he duets "Never Gonna Give You Up" on TikTok alongside those submitting applications.

While the campaign encouraging thoughtful snacking instead of full-on deprivation was already in place last year, the contest is a new addition.

"We're thrilled to have Rick back as part of our 'New Year, New You' campaign that was imagined to help celebrate the everyday things and find a little more balance in our lives," Ciara Dilley, Frito-Lay vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

