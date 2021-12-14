Would You Buy a Pizza From These Robot Pizza Chefs at PizzaForno?

Robots are taking over making America's favorite dish, with chains like PizzaForno setting up automated kiosks.

American pizza chain PizzaForno is investing in robot operated artisanal pizza vending machine as food tech enjoys its disruptive moment amid acute labor shortages in the U.S.

The fast food chain is planning to setup 1,000 fully automated PizzaForno kiosks across the U.S. by the end of next year. The company has 40 kiosks in North America, including five units in Michigan.

Pizza is a relatively simple dish that lends itself to automated production.

Co-Founders Les Tomlin and Will Moyer told QSR Magazine, a trade publication for the fast food restaurant segment, that they first witnessed the "aha" moment in a small French town north of Paris three and a half years ago.

"The technology has been around France for the better part of 10 years. Covid, the labor shortage, people don't want to spend 10 minutes waiting for anything. All those things add up to super fast, super convenient, super quick serve. That's where I think everybody's got to go," Tomlin said.

There are 11.033 million unfilled positions in the U.S., according to an update on job vacancies from the October JOLTS [Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey] report, the second highest tally on record and 431,000 higher than the final September reading.

PizzaForno partially bakes its crusts, flash freezes them, then has humans top them at regional kitchens before they’re delivered to the refrigerated innards of its 80-square-foot machines.

When someone orders a pizza from the device’s attached 32-inch touch screen, the machine bakes it in three minutes. Once the order is received, a robotic arm removes a pizza from the cold section, pops open the lid and lifts it into a proprietary convection oven where it bakes for about 90 to 120 seconds.

"Our goal is to set the bar higher than the national chains, like Domino's and Little Caesars, and be able to compete closely with the local artisanal pizzeria every city in America [has],” Tomlin told QSR Magazine.

The pizza chain reportedly has commitments for 200 locations between Southern California, Louisiana, and Florida. It is further beefing up plans to sign licensing deals nationwide.

PizzaForno's kiosks which can store 70 pizzas were first tested in Canada, as reported by the QSR Magazine.

Separately, restaurant chain White Castle uses a similar robotic fry cook in Merrillville, Ind., and is planning to launch a more advanced version of it at 10 more of its restaurants across the country, according to a Wall Street Journal report from August 2021.