What Stores Will Be Open On Thanksgiving?

You know what they say about best-laid plans. You can thoroughly map out your Thanksgiving meal, only to discover that you forgot the stuffing or don’t have enough dinner rolls. Don’t feel bad, it happens to everyone at some point.

Luckily, last-minute shoppers will have plenty of options. Most chain drug stores will remain open on Thanksgiving, as will the majority of national grocery store chains, though some will close early, so call ahead to double-check.

What Grocery And Drug Stores Will Be Open On Thanksgiving?

Whole Foods

Did you forget the quinoa and the organic lemonade? The good news is that the Amazon-owned Whole Foods (AMZN) - Get Free Report, one of the nation's largest markets for healthy food, will be open on Thanksgiving. Depending on your location, you might even be able to pick up any items you ordered ahead of time on the day off. Don't forget the yams.

Kroger

If Whole Foods is a bit rich for your blood, Kroger (KR) - Get Free Report will also be open on Thanksgiving. Some stores will be open 24 hours a day, while others will be closed by 1 p.m., so either call ahead or get there early for your last-minute cranberry sauce needs. Many locations will also be providing curbside pick-up.

ACME

If you need those last-minute dinner rolls, most ACME (ACI) - Get Free Report locations will be open, though you might want to check that your local one doesn’t close early.

Ralphs

If you're working on Thanksgiving and need to pick something up before you get home, many Ralphs will be open late, and you can even grab a Whole Roasted Chicken if you're not going to have the energy to cook.

Shoprite

Most Shoprite (SRHGF) locations will be open with their usual hours.

Albertsons

Many Albertsons will be open until at least 3 p.m., so as long as you don’t start cooking at, like, 5 p.m., you should be set.

WAWA

WAWA, the pride of Philadelphia, will be open on Thanksgiving in case you want a turkey hoagie.

Vons

Many Vons will be open until midnight, and some are open 24 hours a day.

CVS

In case you run out of paper towels or need some Allegra right away, the drugstore chain CVS (CVSGF) will be open on Thanksgiving day. Some locations will have reduced hours, so call ahead before you head out.

Rite Aid

Not to be outdone by competitor CVS, Rite Aid (RAD) - Get Free Report will also be open on Thanksgiving.

Walgreens

In case all your prescriptions are at Walgreens (WBA) - Get Free Report and you need something last minute, most locations will remain open 24 hours.

Big Lots

Most big box retailers give their employees Thanksgiving off, perhaps so they can get some rest before Black Friday hits. But if you absolutely need to get a Roku Streaming Stick 4K before it sells out, Big Lots (BIG) - Get Free Report will be open.

Dollar General

Whatever it is that you might need on Thanksgiving, there's a pretty good chance you can find it at your local Dollar General, which will be open until 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and sells plenty of items that cost more than a buck.

Five Below

Five Below (FIVE) - Get Free Report, one of America's leading discount stores, will be open Thanksgiving for all your last-minute budget shopping needs, though check your location for exact hours. If you have children coming by and need to grab a few toys, this might be your best option.

Shutterstock

What Grocery Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving?

Costco

While it might make sense to buy in bulk for Thanksgiving, especially if you have a lot of guests or a big family, you need to do it early, as the warehouse retailer Costco (COST) - Get Free Report won’t be open on Turkey Day.

Publix

People in the South love Publix and its magical subs, but those subs won’t be available on Thanksgiving.

Walmart and Sam’s Club

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club (WMT) - Get Free Report will also be closed on Thanksgiving.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

What Retailers Will Be Open On Black Friday?

The short answer: all of them.

While the importance of Black Friday might have been diminished somewhat by Amazon’s Cyber Monday and other retailers' online early sales, don’t get it twisted. The day after Thanksgiving is still the biggest shopping day of the year, and nearly every store you can imagine will be open (and most likely packed).

Best Buy

Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report will be closed on Thanksgiving, and open on Black Friday.

Target

While many Targets (TGT) - Get Free Report do have a grocery store component, the stores will be closed on Thanksgiving but will be ready for your shopping needs on Black Friday.

Bass Pro Shops

Not only will Bass Pro Shops be open on Black Friday, but many will also be open on Thanksgiving if you need an excuse to leave the house.

Sears

Many Sears will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, in case you want to get a jump on holiday sales.

Old Navy

Not sure why you’d just need to buy some pants on Thanksgiving, but you can do that after 3 p.m. if you like, and Old Navy (GAP) will also be open on Black Friday.

Apple

The Apple (APPL) store is closed on Thanksgiving but open for business on Black Friday.

Barnes and Noble

Barnes and Noble (BKS) - Get Free Report will be happy to see you the day after Thanksgiving.

Home Depot

Home Depot (HD) - Get Free Report will be open at 6 a.m. Not really a place associated with gifts, but hey, if you want to spend the holiday weekend sprucing your place up, go for it.

