Sweetgreen Wants You To Subscribe To Its Salads

Despite the office lunch dash still struggling with recovery, Sweetgreen ( (SG) - Get Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Report) has launched a monthly subscription for those who order their salads on the regular.

At a cost of $10 a month, the fast casual chain is offering customers $3 off every daily purchase of $9.99 or more. A popular lunch choice among professionals in urban cities, Sweetgreen positions itself as a healthy lunch option made with local ingredients.

At the start of the pandemic, restaurants relying on professionals hopping out of the office for a quick lunch took a serious hit — according to data from NPD, 78% of lunches in the spring of 2020 were prepared at home. While nationwide lunch traffic is still down 8% compared to 2019, customer traffic has been inching itself up and rose 4% in the year ending in September as more people returned to offices.

After going public a few months ago in November, Sweetgreen stock is currently down 39% at $29.75. While the rise of the omicron variant could disrupt lunch orders once again, Sweetgreen hopes that subscription known as Sweetpass will be an attractive option for those who order their salads regularly — in cities like New York and LA, they once had a loyal base of highly-paid office workers.

"It's an optimal time of year because of New Year's resolutions and the food that Sweetgreen sells," Daniel Schlossman, Sweetgreen's senior vice president of digital and growth, told CNN Business.

The Sweetpass will be available to order from Jan. 16 and last for 30 days after activation. It will be available at 140 U.S. locations but only directly through the Sweetgreen stores — members cannot use it for Uber Eats ( (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report or DoorDash ( (DASH) - Get DoorDash, Inc. Class A Report) orders.