IHOP's Menu Wants in on the Minions Craze

IHOP International House of Pancakes owned by Dine Brands Global, INC (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global Inc. Report has seen the writing on the walls.

The Minion film franchise is no doubt a worldwide success, as Rotten Tomatoes scores it above 80% for both the Tomato-meter and the Audience ratings. The original movie "Despicable Me" grossed over $543 million since its release in 2010. The movie is about a villain, Gru voiced by the actor Steve Carrell.

The movie, produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, both Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report companies, combined a wholesome family storyline with a suburban villain wanting to steal the moon.

While Gru (Carrell) was no doubt the lead of the original movie, the supporting characters, his Minions, were a huge hit. Some of the Minions -- Tim, Dave and Kevin -- were supporting characters that while they said little that we understood, kids and adults alike loved the little yellow guys in their blue overalls.

The love for the Minions was so much, that several animated short films were made for them. The love for the household name grew and a second movie "Despicable Me 2" was released in 2013, which grossed over $970 million worldwide. In 2017, "Despicable Me 3" grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Seems fitting that the new movie in 2022 would be a blockbuster hit as well.

Jump on that Minion Bandwagon

Companies who thrive from Hollywood box office hits aren’t just the companies that make them. You have companies like Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report, and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report that will sell the movie DVDs, Blue-Ray and any toys, costumes etc.

Even World-Renowned rapper, Eminem joined in to seize the opportunity and has the official trailer soundtrack for the new Minion movie. Eminem used his Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report account to help bring attention to the new movie along with his induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022, this was the first year that Eminem was eligible to be inducted. Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) has 22.7 million followers.

"The Minions: The Rise of Gru" brings back the star-studded cast including Steve Carrell (Gru), Russell Brand (Nefario), Julie Andrews (Gru’s mom) and Pierre Coffin (The Minions). This is movie is a prequel to the original "Despicable Me" movie. Here a young Gru is setting the stage for his future as a super villain alongside his faithful Minions.

'The Minions: The Rise of Gru' Launches

It’s no secret some kids don’t like to eat their meals, whether its breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Finding an ingenious way to capture their attention and get them excited to eat and finish their meals can be a challenge. IHOP wants to fuel their decision making with their New Minions Menu.

The worldwide hit of the Minions can help get kids to finish their meals. IHOP has a limited time menu option to eat like a minion and go ba-ba-bananas! While "The Minions: The Rise of Gru" is set to rake it in at the box office, the sweet deal at IHOP has Kids Eating Free during dinner time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a purchase of an adult entrée.

The Minion menu specials are here for an undetermined limited time. Minion menu items include Ba-Ba-Banana pudding pancakes and combo, Cinna-Minion ultimate bacon and sausage combo, Mischievous Minion Jr combo, Cinna-Minions, and Gru’s Evil Steak Burger. Minion drinks on the menu are a Minion Mango OJ Splasher, Ba-Ba Banana Milkshake, and a Cold Gru Iced Coffee. that last one is probably more suitable for the adult at the table, but one of these special menu items is sure to satisfy even the pickiest eater.