Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes
Bourne Disappointment? Damon Ad Draws Fire as Melania Sends Bitcoin Birthday Wishes
Publish date:

McDonald's Customer Traffic Bounces Back, But It's Not Back to Normal Yet

Visitors are still spending 10% less time inside the restaurants than they had pre-pandemic.
Author:

While the pandemic saw fewer people visit McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report, the number of customers coming into the restaurants for a Big Mac is bouncing back quickly.

November visits to McDonald's restaurants across the country were down only 1.9% from 2019 — in January, they were down 33%,  according to a recent foot traffic report from Placer.ai.

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 11.52.34 AM

Visits have been rising quickly and, in October, were even up 3.8%. But, according to the research company, the fast-food chain is still far from a full recovery: with many people trying to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, the median visit is down 10% from 29 minutes in 2019 to 26 minutes in 2021.

TheStreet Recommends

"The share of weekday visits has also decreased since 2019, which may be due to the stickiness of the 'work from home' and hybrid work models due to which fewer people are out and about mid-week looking for convenient dining options," the company wrote.

Screen Shot 2022-01-04 at 11.53.46 AM

With more people working from home, breakfast and lunch traffic has also taken a hit: while 49.8% of McDonald's daily visits took place before 3 p.m. in 2019, that number is now at 45.4%. Along with the pandemic, those numbers can also be related to the lack of new breakfast options at at time when competitors like Wendy's ( (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report) spent a significant part of 2021 revamping its breakfast menu.

This, however, are not playing a significant role on foot traffic but simply moving many visits to later in the day. Overall, the company is nearing where it stood pre-pandemic —  in the last year,  (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report stock has stayed relatively stable with a rise of 0.22% to $269.17.

China Digital Currency: Shanghai, Hainan Among Regions Added To E-yuan Trials
INVESTING

Crypto Alert: China Offers Pilot Wallet App for Digital Yuan

Nextera Energy Lead
INVESTING
NEEXELOGE

NextEra, Xcel, OGE Among Top Utilities for '22 at Bank of America

Ford Motor, Constellation Brands, Cypress Semiconductor: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
STOCKS
FHALDOW

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Ford, Halliburton, Dow Rising

Google Siemplify Lead
TECHNOLOGY
GOOGLMSFTGOOG

Google Buys Cybersecurity Firm as Part of its $10 Billion Plan for a Safer Internet

Biogen Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, CEO Departure
INVESTING
BIIB

Biogen is Tradable After Long Slide: Guilfoyle

AMC Theatres Lead
INVESTING
AMC

AMC’s CEO Plans To Refinance Debt, Buy the Company Time for a Turnaround

Ford Lead
INVESTING
FTSLA

Can Ford Stock Rev Up to New All-Time Highs This Year?

CTA VP Steve Koenig speaks at CES. DBK
INVESTING
AAPLTMUSGOOGL

CES 2022: Not Your Typical Consumer Electronics Show