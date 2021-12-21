Inflation Could Put a Damper on Holiday Dinner Menus

Traditional foods, ranging from tamales to hams, could put a damper on the wallets of the hosts serving holiday dinners this December.

As a result, some people might opt to swap out some entrees for less costly ones, moving from more expensive meats like steak to other affordable protein options, Bloomberg reports.

Even diners who normally choose more affordable options will likely pay more for food since costs have risen in 2021, Curt Covington, a senior director of institution credit at AgAmerica Lending, told Bloomberg.

The majority of food consumed this year will be "more expensive," he said.

Prices have skyrocketed in nearly all food groups this year, including sugar, meat, dairy, oils and cereals, according to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Food producers have been hit with the double whammy of supply chain bottlenecks and a shortage of workers. Some farmers and companies have been impacted by a workforce that was not at full capacity due to Covid-inflected employees.

Consumers have borne the brunt of the higher costs, with some out of work or sick due to the coronavirus. Fatima Santos told Bloomberg that her family will eschew traditional Brazilian choices such as turkey or cod for Christmas Eve.

Instead, the unemployed hairdresser is considering eggs, which have emerged as the "new steak in our home," she told Bloomberg. Even the cost of staples such as rice and beans have risen in the country.

In countries such as the U.K., all farming costs have risen, including straw for bedding, corn feed and even the packaging cartons, said Becky Howe, a farmer at a turkey farm near Kent.

Even butter, a staple in desserts, has seen its cost rise exponentially in the U.S. Compared to this period in 2020, the spot wholesale prices for Grade AA butter rose by 40% to around $2 a pound.

All of those staples have been hit by the twin costs of shipping and packing, which faced continued supply chain and material shortage problems.

Trevor Wuethrich, president of Grassland Dairy Products in Greenwood, Wisconsin, told Bloomberg that he was increased prices for grocery stores for the first time in four years because of higher hourly wages to retain his employees, rising cardboard costs and trucking issues.