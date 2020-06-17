ConAgra to Rebrand Mrs. Butterworth's

ConAgra will do a rebrand of its Mrs Butterworth's brand, in line with the nationwide protests against racial bias.

ConAgra Brands (CAG) - Get Report said that it would do "a complete brand and packaging review" on its Mrs. Butterworth's brand, in line with the nationwide protests against racial bias.

"The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother," the Chicago foods giant said in a statement.

"We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.

"We understand that our actions play an important role in eliminating racial bias, ...

"It's heartbreaking and unacceptable that racism and racial injustices exist around the world. We will be part of the solution. Let's work together to progress toward change."

A spokesman for ConAgra told TheStreet that the Mrs. Butterworth’s brand was founded by Unilever (UN) - Get Report (UL) - Get Report in 1961.

The name reflected the fact that the original syrup “had butter in the recipe, which gave it a distinct taste,” the spokesman said.

Unilever in 1996 sold the brand to Aurora Foods, which in 2004 merged with Pinnacle Foods. In 2019 Conagra Brands acquired Pinnacle, including the Mrs. Butterworth’s brand.

The announcement from ConAgra follows one from PepsiCo's (PEP) - Get Report Quaker Oats division, saying the company would rebrand Aunt Jemima syrup and pancake mix.

The image of Aunt Jemima will no longer appear on bottles of syrup and boxes of pancake mix in the fourth quarter and a name change will come later, the Purchase, N.Y., foods and soft-drinks icon said.

ConAgra shares finished Wednesday trading up 0.2% at $34.30.

Privately-held Mars Inc. said in a statement Wednesday that it will review its Uncle Ben's brand. Packaging for the product shows an older African-American man wearing a bow tie.

B&G Foods (BGS) - Get Report, which sells the Cream of Wheat and Cream of Rice brands of hot cereal has not indicated if it will review their branding. The packaging shows an African-American man in a white chef's cap and jacket smiling broadly while holding a a bowl of the cereal.

The image also appears in the company's 48-page code of business conduct and ethics which prohibits "distributing or displaying offensive pictures or cartoons."

In the first quarter of 2020, Cream of Wheat net sales rose to $18.9 million from $17.4 million a year earlier, according to the company's quarterly filing with the SEC. That was equal to 4.2% of the company's total net sales for the period.

The company did not immediately respond to an email asking if it planned to review the branding.