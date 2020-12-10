Ben & Jerry’s Unveils New Flavor Honoring Colin Kaepernick

Ben & Jerry’s said on Thursday that it is released a new full-time flavor to honor social activist Colin Kaepernick called “Change the Whirled.”

The new flavor will be sold for $4.99-$5.99 at Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shops and on store shelves across the United States starting 2021. It will also be available in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, and the Netherlands, according to the company’s statement.

Change the Whirled is a non-dairy offering that features a caramel sunflower butter base with fudge chips, graham cracker swirls, and chocolate cookie swirls.

The new flavor aims to celebrate Kaepernick’s work in confronting systemic oppression and stopping police brutality against Black and Brown people.

Kaepernick’s portion of the proceeds from sales of Change the Whirled will be used to support the work of Know Your Rights Camp, founded by Kaepernick in Oakland, in California 2016.

"Colin Kaepernick and his Know Your Rights Camp is the perfect partner for Ben & Jerry's to continue to advance our work on issues of racial justice," said Matthew McCarthy, CEO of Ben & Jerry's.

The camp promotes the idea that Black and Brown people have the rights to be free, healthy, brilliant, safe, and educated.

“Their [Ben & Jerry’s] commitment to challenging the anti-Black roots of policing in the United States demonstrates a material concern for the wellbeing of Black and Brown communities,” said Kaepernick. “My hope is that this partnership will amplify calls to defund and abolish the police and to invest in futures that can make us safer, healthier, and truly free."