December 15, 2021
What is the Consumer Price Index or CPI?
Americans Will Spend More on Services Like Dining Out in 2022/23, Analyst Says

Households will increase their services purchases in 2022 and 2023 as they feel more comfortable going out, an expert said.
Retail sales will continue to increase throughout 2022, however, consumer spending growth will shift from goods to services over the next couple of years, said PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher.

U.S. retail sales rose for a fourth consecutive month in November, data from the Commerce Department indicated Wednesday, but the gains were muted amid the fastest consumer price inflation in nearly forty years.

November retail sales excluding food service were up 23% from its pre-pandemic level, Faucher noted.

"Consumers have purchased a lot of goods since the pandemic and thus have less need for goods in the near term. At the same time the recovery in services spending has lagged; households will be increasing their services purchases in 2022 and 2023 as they feel more comfortable going out," Faucher said.

Despite a softer-than-expected rise in November retail sales, holiday sales growth will be up close to 15% in 2021, he added.

"Households continue to purchase despite higher inflation. Households have money saved up from stimulus payments in 2020 and early 2021, and from limited opportunities to spend during the pandemic," Faucher said.

True holiday discounts are coming in January, NRF's chief economist Jack Kleinhenz said earlier this week.

Many retailers may wind up with a surplus of certain items after the holiday shopping season is over. 

"They probably also don’t have a lot of space to just store that inventory for the following season," Kleinhenz said.

Faucher said the drivers of consumer spending growth are generally positive heading into 2022. "More jobs and strong wage growth are also positives for consumer spending, as are low interest rates."

