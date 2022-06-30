Disney Has a New $5,000 Star Wars Experience

Disney is testing the boundaries of what people will do for fandom.

Everything is much more expensive right now because of inflation, so a visit to Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report may not be on your immediate to-do list.

But if it happens to be the vacation you've been saving up for and the time is now, there are a few good bits of info that you may want to pack along with your sunglasses and sunscreen.

For those lucky enough to get a spot on Disney's newest cruise, the Disney Wish, you've likely already shelled out quite a bit to get there, as the prices to climb on board start at $1,751 per person.

Disney has been no stranger to pushing the envelope on prices lately, especially with the launch of its notoriously expensive Star Wars hotel, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which costs a total of $4,809 for two guests sharing a cabin and shoots up to $5,999 if four guests stay.

Now as the Disney Wish sets sail, there are reports that its serving a special drink at its bars that has a price tag roughly equivalent to an entire stay on the Galactic Starcruiser.

A $5,000 Cocktail? Really?

Really. The drink in question is called the Kaiburr Crystal, named after an ancient relic from Star Wars lore. As you can see below, the drink is served in a white container that unfolds on both sides when the top is depressed, releasing a cascade of steam and presenting small servings for three people within its hold.

It's fancy for sure, and the type of thing you order just to post it on social media and say you had it. But the price seems ridiculous, considering that it would buy you a two-night stay at Disney's now-famous Star Wars hotel.

But pictures of the bar's menu proved that the price was absolutely for real, and to add insult to injury, is non-alcoholic as well.

Twitter is predictably incensed by the existence of this item, which many feel is nothing more than a blatant money grab on Disney's part.

People also took the time to poke fun at the longstanding advice for millennials to indulge in less Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report coffee if they want to afford real estate.

Others were less upset about the cost than a belief that the drink's name is not right, calling out everything from the spelling (which is "kyber" in modern Star Wars canon language and "kaiburr" in the language of ancient times) to the fact that they feel it makes no sense for a crystal used in the Star Wars universe to power Jedi lightsabers to be made into a drink.

The usual defenders came out as well, plugging that good old "well no one's forcing you to buy it" rationale.

Why Is Disney Doing This?

Disney has been leaning into a wealthier customer for some time now, recognizing that many of its longtime fans have plenty to spend and are more than happy to pay for an unforgettable experience.

While many did balk at the cost of Galactic Starcruiser initially, the hotel has been a success for Disney so far. At the time of this writing, it is booked solid through mid-August, proving that folks that can afford to are happy to fork over the $5,000+ to experience the closest thing they can get to being on a real Star Wars ship.

A drink at the same cost does still seem outrageous to some, but it may be that Disney is simply testing the waters to see if its passionately devoted fanbase will take the bait.