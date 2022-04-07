Disney Rival Partners With Ferrari on Major New Attraction

The new Legoland ride is hoping to reach a new generation of Ferrari lovers.

There's something to be said for a roller coaster that goes as fast as a Ferrari (RACE) - Get Ferrari NV Report — the Italian luxury carmaker creates is famed for its roaring engines that would be particularly stomach-churning on a thrill ride.

While that kind of super-powered roller coaster is still the stuff of a thrill lover's fantasies, there will soon be one Ferrari-themed attraction at Legoland in California.

The theme park inspired by the classic children's construction set is opening a ride called Ferrari Build and Race on May 12, 2022.

What Is The Ferrari Run And Race?

A combination of in-person play and virtual technology, the new attraction will have children design a race car and then race it through a winding digital track.

As the car moves, drivers have to navigate challenges from the weather, air and track temperature and speed. After three laps, the driver with the fastest time is declared the winner.

"Harnessing the power of Ferrari, children of all ages can customize their unique LEGO race car and compete for the fastest lap time on a virtual racetrack inspired by Pista di Fiorano," Tucker Trotter, the chief executive officer of Dimensional Innovations, said in a statement.

"Buckle up and enjoy the ride at LEGOLAND California!" he said.

While the game is designed primarily for kids, parents and other guests will be able to follow along the racecourse through overhead monitors and leaderboards.

The game will be included in the price of admission to Legoland, which was last set at $79.99 a day for both adults and kids.

"Once the vehicle is scanned, guests will be able to digitally customize and modify their LEGO car's engine size, tire specs, power and aerodynamics, plus personalize their license plate and even add stickers," Legoland said in a release.

Should We Expect More Partnerships Between Cars And Theme Parks?

Given their potential for building up speed, cars are a natural partnership for theme parks.

Along with car-themed rides like the Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report has partnered with everyone from Chevrolet to Audi Audi for both rides and real-life cars.

Porsche and Pixar also recently teamed up to build and auction off a real-life model of the periwinkle-colored Sally Carrera car from the classic "Cars" movie.

Disney

A partnership with Ferrari is an unexpected move since theme parks generally pride themselves for their accessibility while Ferrari has always been a bastion of luxury.

Opened in Denmark's Billund in 1968, Legoland now has locations in Germany, England, Malaysia, Japan and the United States.

Theme Parks Want Your Business

Over the last year, theme parks have been working hard to one-up each other with new rides and attractions not available at competing parks.

Between lockdowns and fear of catching Covid-19, the early days of the pandemic have certainly been disastrous for the theme park industry.

Attendance at the 25 biggest parks in the country fell by 67% between 2019 and 2020, according to a report by the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM.

While attendance picked up steadily once most pandemic-related orders lifted, the need to stand out has certainly remained.

Quite often, that comes down to having the most unique rides.

Disney is currently getting set to launch the new 60-mile-per-hour Tron Lightcycle Run coaster, while Legoland added the Emmet's Flying Adventure, Unikitty's Disco Drop, and Queen Whatevra's Carousel! in 2021 alone.