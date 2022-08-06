Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Looking for something new to do on your next trip to Walt Disney World?

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time.

Universal Orlando Resort (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report offers a fiery festive feast with its Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort. This dinner and a show is a complete Hawaiian island luau experience. The dinner has an all you can eat pit-roasted pig dinner, and the show includes fire dancing, hula, and live music. The only thing missing is the island.

Disney World (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Orlando had its own Hawaiian themed dinner and a show with the Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show. The family style dinner was hosted by Auntie Wini as she taught the audience about the Polynesian culture.

Sadly, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort was closed and along with it the great dinner and a show was permanently taken down. This closure took place after Disney took a hard look at its needs for restoration and new construction. Disney is committed to continuously improving and reimagining its attractions.

Disney Has Something New To Dazzle Diners

Some fans of the Polynesian Village Resort felt the void after Disney took down its dinner and a show there. The demolition will bring a new Disney Vacation Club, and Disney has announced a new event is on the way.

Cirque du Soleil is now presenting Drawn to Life at Disney in Disney Springs, the first collaboration between the two. Disney Springs has 13 different dining choices that pair well as a before or after dinner entrée. Patrons must purchase tickets for the Cirque Du Soleil show separately from their Disney admission. It is recommended that dinner reservations are made for 2.5 hours before the start of the Drawn to Life performance start time, which will allow for any hiccups in timing and allow guests to make it to the show on time.

It's advised to get reservations for the show ahead of time. The show times are 5:30pm and 8:00pm EST. Ticket prices start at $80 for adults (ages 10 and up) and $60 per child (ages 3-9).

Dining choices pre- or post-Cirque are part of an Animated Evening Prix Fixe menu, which means there is a set menu to choose from, which allows for a quicker service so guests can enjoy their dining experience and still make it to the show.

Places To Enjoy Dinner

Looking for a place to eat before the show? City Works Eatery & Pour House is a classic American sports bar, the Edison boasts a gothic atmosphere with American cuisine, the House of Blues Restaurant & Bar serves American meals with a splash from the Big Easy.

There's also Planet Hollywood, which has a nostalgic theme of movies surrounding guests as they enjoy inventive American cuisine, and Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas offers a waterfront dinner view. If you prefer Italian, Maria & Enzo’s Ristorante, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Terralina Crafted Italian serve up classic meals that’s sure to please even the youngest and harshest critics.

Jaleo by Jose Andres brings the tastes and ambience of Spain, Paddlefish hosts a feast of fish, and Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant brings a 3-course dinner straight from the Emerald Isle, and Wolfgang Puck & Grill serves up the chef's signature dishes.

If you enjoy bowling, Splitsville Luxury Lanes can help you get some wiggles out before watching the show by bowling and dining at the same time.

The dinner and show combination for a family of 4 should run just above $450 before taxes and gratuity. While that may sound like an expensive night for some, the dinner and a show option is an unforgettable experience and one worth making part of any Orlando vacation.