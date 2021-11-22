Disney Halts Sale of Annual Passes

Walt Disney World has halted sales of its annual passes due to pandemic restrictions imposed by the entertainment company and has restricted attendance by capping the number of theme park visitors.

Disney (DIS) warned its customers back in September that people buying annual passes to Walt Disney World in Florida would face changes to its current program.

Customers now have to make reservations before their visit to the theme park whether or not they bought annual passes or tickets online.

Customers now can only purchase one of the four annual passes to the theme park in Orlando and fans have expressed their displeasure.

The three most expensive passes are not available on the website currently, but are anticipated to return in 2022.

The Pixie Dust Pass is the only annual pass that people can purchase, but it is limited to Florida residents. Even that pass includes blackout dates during the holidays.

The theme parks are not operating at full capacity, although Disney has increased the number of visitors in California and Florida in recent months compared to the summer of 2020.

Individual ticket sales for some dates during the winter holiday season have also been halted, according to the Walt Disney World website.

Fans of Disneyland in Anaheim, California are also dissatisfied about the company’s new reservation system and have expressed their feelings on social media.

The annual passes for Disneyland are called “Magic Keys” and can cost up to $1,400 each.

Obtaining a reservation is not always possible and the most expensive passes, the Dream Key are already “sold out,” according to Disney.

Similar to many other major employers, Disney has faced staffing shortages after laying off thousands of workers in 2020 during the pandemic.

Some positions such as housekeeping and cooks are being offered $1,000 in hiring bonuses.