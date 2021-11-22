Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Disney Halts Sale of Annual Passes
Publish date:

Disney Halts Sale of Annual Passes

Customers now have to make reservations before their visit to the theme park whether or not they bought annual passes or tickets online.
Author:

Shutterstock

Customers now have to make reservations before their visit to the theme park whether or not they bought annual passes or tickets online.

Walt Disney World has halted sales of its annual passes due to pandemic restrictions imposed by the entertainment company and has restricted attendance by capping the number of theme park visitors.

Disney (DIS) warned its customers back in September that people buying annual passes to Walt Disney World in Florida would face changes to its current program. 

Customers now have to make reservations before their visit to the theme park whether or not they bought annual passes or tickets online.

Customers now can only purchase one of the four annual passes to the theme park in Orlando and fans have expressed their displeasure. 

The three most expensive passes are not available on the website currently, but are anticipated to return in 2022.

The Pixie Dust Pass is the only annual pass that people can purchase, but it is limited to Florida residents. Even that pass includes blackout dates during the holidays.

TheStreet Recommends

The theme parks are not operating at full capacity, although Disney has increased the number of visitors in California and Florida in recent months compared to the summer of 2020.

Individual ticket sales for some dates during the winter holiday season have also been halted, according to the Walt Disney World website.

Fans of Disneyland in Anaheim, California are also dissatisfied about the company’s new reservation system and have expressed their feelings on social media. 

The annual passes for Disneyland are called “Magic Keys” and can cost up to $1,400 each. 

Obtaining a reservation is not always possible and the most expensive passes, the Dream Key are already “sold out,” according to Disney.

Similar to many other major employers, Disney has faced staffing shortages after laying off thousands of workers in 2020 during the pandemic. 

Some positions such as housekeeping and cooks are being offered $1,000 in hiring bonuses. 

Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING

Jeff Bezos Donates $100 Foundation To Honor John Lewis

Bitcoin Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Bitcoin Salary May Start a Trend

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/22: Morgan Stanley, Centene, J&J

Wall Street Bull Market
INVESTING

Lake Street Reinitiates The Arena Group's Coverage With Buy Rating

Living in These 10 Cities Is Almost Impossible if You Make Minimum Wage
INVESTING

Minimum Wage of $15 for Federal Contractors to Begin Jan. 30

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Finish Mixed After S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs on Powell Nomination

DoorDash Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday Range Across Sectors

New Vonage CEO Intends to Grow Corporate Biz, Launch New Products
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday Hit Record Highs