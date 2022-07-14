Disney Announces Return of an Important and Popular Event

After pandemic disruptions, Disney is returning a key event for parents and other grownups at EPCOT.

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report is known around the world for its animations, movies, theme parks and attractions. With parents bringing their kids to Disney as a family vacation from all over the world, theme park guests get to have an immersive childhood experience.

Parents are not forgotten and for the next four months there is a special treat for any parent who is also a food fanatic.

Disney has set its sights at getting back to the pre-2020 normal and is welcoming over 25 different global food markets for guests to experience. Disney works hard to create a place of wonder for kids and now your palette. Disney hosts a ‘Taste Tour of 6 Continents,’ and it is bringing it back full force in 2022 with its EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, presented by CORKCICLE – Global Marketplaces. The festival runs from July 14th to November 19, 2022. Theme park goers will be able to sample food and beverages from around the globe.

Guests Must RSVP

To enjoy this taste of nations Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club member are able to book their tickets early, on certain dates yet to be announced. A $2 discount per person may be available to Wonderland Members, Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members and Golden Oak Residents. Festival goers will require park admission and a park reservation for the date of the event they would like to attend.

Menus Have Been Announced

The cuisines available come from Africa, Asia, Europe and Polynesia, among others.

The European flavors consist of food booths from Greece to Ireland. The Alps food market will serve items from Emile’s Fromage Montage. One delicacy is a warmed Swiss cheese, paired with Riesling poached pears, red wine braised figs, candy pecans, drizzled with honey served on toasted cranberry bread.

Guests can enjoy a taste of the Ireland of seafood pie or roasted sausage with potatoes and gravy and warm chocolate pudding cake topped with Irish Cream Liqueur custard. Wash it all down with a Kilkenny Irish Cream Ale, Bunratty Mead Honey Wine or a Guinness Baileys coffee shake if you prefer.

Asian cuisine like nothing else.

Indian spicy cuisine is represented by Emile’s Fromage Montage crispy paneer served with Mango-curry ketchup, sure to set your taste buds aflame! If you need to cool off after that, enjoy a Mango Lassi or a Mango Lassi with Sōmrus Chai Cream Liqueur.

Japan’s market has a Spicy Salmon Donburi that consists of spicy salmon, sushi rice, shiso leaf, red tobiko and rice pearls. Enjoy a Hana Fuji Apple Sake or Yuzun Lemon Drop. All alcoholic drinks must be purchased by an adult of 21 years of age or older. Drinks will not be permitted to be served to anyone without their valid id.

A taste of Africa can be had at the Tangerine Café with the flavors of Medina. Enjoy a main dish grilled chermoula chicken or Moroccan-spiced lamb kebabs. The café offers several types of ciders that pair well with these dishes, and if you can’t decide, try a cider flight!

Vegan and Vegetarian Offerings as Well.

Gluten free options can be found with a Kenya market stop. They are serving up Kenyan coffee barbecued beef tenderloin with Kachumbari slaw. This stop is nearby the Refreshment Outpost. At the Greek market they have griddled cheese with pistachios and honey courtesy of Emile’s Fromage Montage.

A vegan friendly stop is the India food market. They will be serving up a potato and pea samosa with coriander-lime cream. The Fry Basket located near the new Test Track has a plant based and gluten or wheat friendly side of Adobo Yuca Fries served with garlic -cilantro aioli.

