Cyber Monday Shoppers Hit With Out-Of-Stock Messages

Pandemic-related supply chain issues kept a lot of consumers from scratching names off their shopping lists on Cyber Monday.

According to the Adobe Digital Economy Index, which analyzed more than one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites and direct consumer transactions online, out-of-stock messages were up 8% compared to a week before on Nov. 22.

A look around a few popular retail sites found that the Playstation 4 was out of stock at Best Buy, for example, while Reddit and Twitter are filled with (expletive-ridden) stories of people who were about to finalize their purchase, only to find their gift was no longer available.

Overall, the prevalence of out-of-stock messages was up 169% in the month of November versus the pre-pandemic levels of January 2020, and up 258% versus November 2019.

Adobe said it expects this trend to continue through the rest of the holiday season.