One more tech entrepreneur is heading off into outer space: Justin Sun, who founded the blockchain platform TRON, has won the auction to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin flight.

On Wednesday, Sun took to Twitter to announce that he was the anonymous bidder who paid $28 million for Blue Origin's first crewed mission into space. He also gets to bring five other people of his choice aboard.

After three flights that sent founder Jeff Bezos and a number of other first high-profile guests into orbit, Blue Origin is scheduling its first crewed space flights for sometime in 2022.

"I won the auction 6 months ago but missed the launch," Sun wrote on Twitter. "However, this did not stop my love for space so I'm very excited to announce this news and turn this opportunity into a voyage with 5 other warriors to space with me because I believe that space belongs to everyone!"

Sun, 31, is a Chinese-born crypto entrepreneur worth around $200 million. He is frequently named in the press as the protégé of Alibaba ( (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Report) founder and billionaire Jack Ma and clearly enjoys these types of high-stakes auctions — he once won spent $4.57 million.to secure the winning bid for a charity launch with Warren Buffett.

Sun said that he will be releasing the names of the five crew members joining him in space over the next few months, but confirmed that one of them will come from TRON DAO community of cryptocurrency holders.