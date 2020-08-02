Crew Dragon Splashes Down to Earth

Mission marks a major step in team up between NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Following two months at the international space station, a team of two NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX's Crew Dragon craft has returned to Earth Sunday afternoon.

The mission marks a first for SpaceX of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report honcho Elon Musk fame.

The trip was also the first water landing -- or "slashdown" -- of an American crew aboard U.S.-made spacecraft in 45 years, according to NASA.

The astronauts -- Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken -- said they were "feeling well" upon landing, according to live video of the event.

U.S. astronauts Hurley and Behnken made the splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at around 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The SpaceX capsule had earlier made headlines on May 31 when it hooked up with the international space station. The trip will likely be widely seen as a major step in the emerging commercial partnership with the U.S. aeronautics and space agency.

The trip follows SpaceX's earlier success of docking on the station using an unmanned Crew Dragon spacecraft and comes months after SpaceX completed its launch-escape demo.

"Good splashdown of Dragon confirmed! Welcome back to Earth, @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug!" SpaceX wrote over Twitter on Sunday.

Following the completed mission, SpaceX and NASA say that NASA astronauts Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker, and Japan's JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi will fly on the Dragon’s first six-month operation, likely in late September.

This story is being updated.

.