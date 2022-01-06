Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Cryptocurrency Selloff: What You Need to Know Thursday
Cryptocurrency Selloff: What You Need to Know Thursday

Coke and Constellation Brands Partner on Hard Fresca

Coca-Cola had launched hard seltzer Topo Chico in 2020.

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report is wading further into the hard world with an alcoholic version of the popular zero-calorie Fresca soft drink, a partnership with with Corona beer owner Constellation Brands ( (STZ) - Get Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Report). 

The Atlanta soft-drink giant later this year is releasing a lemon-flavored canned cocktail known as Fresca Mixed and line of other spirit-based hard cocktails.

The announcement follows Coca-Cola's launch of Topo Chico, a hard seltzer, in partnership with Molson Coors ( (TAP.A) - Get Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A Report) in 2020. 

Neither Coca-Cola nor Constellation Brands, Victor, N.Y., has released Fresca Mixed imagery or specifics about the drink.

But the two companies said in a statement that the move comes as canned cocktails experience "a surge in popularity." 

TheStreet Recommends

Fresca, which is commonly used at college parties and open bars as mixer, was a natural progression.

"Adult Alternative Beverages, including ready-to-drink cocktails," represent "nearly an $8 billion segment projected to grow at a 15% to 17% [compounded annual growth rate] over the next three years, with trusted consumer brands commanding a significant share of the market," Constellation Brands said in a news release.

Financial terms also weren't disclosed. But the partnership is expected to boost Coca-Cola's efforts in a rapidly growing -- and sharply competitive -- space of to-go cocktails. 

In fall 2021, PepsiCo  (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report launched a line of sugar-free hard seltzers known as "Hard Mtn Dew."

The agreement enables Constellation to "continue expanding our premium portfolio in ways that deliver distinctive consumer value propositions that include things like more flavor, different alcohol bases, and functional benefits," Mallika Monteiro, the company's chief growth, strategy and digital officer, said in a statement.

Cadillac Celestiq Lead
INVESTING
GMTSLA

Cadillac To Feature GM's New Autonomous Driving System

Nas Lead
INVESTING

Get Ur Self A Nas NFT

BarbieBalmainNFT Lead
LIFESTYLE
MAT

Barbie And Balmain Are Auctioning Off Three NFTs

what-is-coinbase-and-how-do-you-use-it
INVESTING
COIN

Coinbase Lifted to Buy; Bank of America Sees New Revenue Streams

Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
INVESTING
TSLANFLXAMD

Tech Stock Rout: Hedge Funds Sell the Most in 10 Years

NFT Non-Fungible Token Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

NFT Music Rights Startup Royal Receives $55 Million In Funding

How to Avoid Hackers and Keep Your Identity Safe
INVESTING

Crypto Crime Hit An All-Time High in 2021 As Adoption Increases

Sony Vision S Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Sony, Chrysler Launch EV Plans