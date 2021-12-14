Coachella Music Festival Sues Live Nation Over Similar-Sounding Festival

Two of the America’s biggest concert promoters are suing each other over the right to use the word “Coachella.”

Goldenvoice, the event production company behind the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, has filed a trademark-infringement lawsuit against against Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) - Get Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Report over a live music event called Coachella Day One 22.

Coachella Day One 22 is an outdoor concert that is currently advertised on Live Nation’s Ticketmaster marketplace.

It will take place on New Year’s Eve at Coachella Crossroads, an outdoor entertainment complex located adjacent to the Spotlight 29 Casino in the city of Coachella, California.

At the moment, the concert line-up includes Lil Wayne, Diesel (aka Shaquille O'Neal), E-40 and Getter.

A Tale of Two Coachellas

Coachella Day One 22 is produced by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians, operating as Coachella Crossroads, but at the moment they are not named in the lawsuit, as they have asserted through their counsel that they are entitled to sovereign immunity, and not subject to suit.

But attorneys for the Coachella Valley festival told Deadline that Twenty-Nine Palms Band may be added as defendants at a later date.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles federal court, and alleges that “Twenty-Nine Palms has gone to great lengths to imitate” the Coachella Music Festival’s trademark in order to trade on its name recognition to create “consumer confusion and false association” with the original event.

Bluehost, the hosting provider for the domain coachellacrossroads.com, is also named as a defendant in the suit, according to Stereogum.

The lawsuit notes that Goldenvoice has no objections to Twenty-Nine Palms holding a festival of their own or hosting events at their venue, but it has sent two cease and desist letters and made “repeated requests” to Twenty-Nine Palms to change the event name.

So far, Twenty-Nine Palms “has refused to adopt its own distinctive event name or venue name and marks,” per the suit.

Festival Time

Coachella Day One 22 would be the Twenty-Nine Palms Band’s first New Year’s event.

Goldenvoice, which is owned by the Anschutz Entertainment Group, has been producing the Coachella Music Festival since 1999. It has now metastasized into a two-weekend event at the 800 acres Empire Polo Club in Coachella Valley that draws 750,000 attendees and regularly sells out well in advance.

The Coachella Music Festival was postponed this year and last due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to return this year on April 15-17 and April 22-24 with Rage Against the Machine as one of the headliners.

Following the recent tragedy at his Astroworld festival, the rapper Travis Scott has been dropped as a headliner.