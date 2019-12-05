30 Christmas Gift Ideas for Anyone in 2019

Giving gifts can feel incredibly rewarding, but actually shopping and figuring out what to get the people in your life can be a stressful experience. Sometimes you don't even know where to start.

This isn't a White Elephant exchange, where you get something silly or fun in the hopes that someone may want it. Whether a gift for your parents or children, friend or family, you want the gifts you give to be personal and express the love you feel for them. But with so many possibilities when it comes to gifts and the retailers to buy them from, it can get overwhelming.

With that in mind, here is a guide with some starting-off points for the gifts you can get for people as Christmas approaches. And it's approaching quickly.

Christmas Gift Ideas for Him

Maybe you're stuck on what to get your father, or your husband, or your boyfriend, or even just a friend. Perhaps they're being tight-lipped on what to get them. Here are some ideas to consider.

1. Michael Kors Slim RFID Bifold Wallet

$78.00 at Macy's(M) - Get Report

Slim and sleek, this wallet is a simple but very convenient and helpful gift. Printed with the Michael Kors (KORS) logo on it, it comes with RFID technology to protect your credit and debit cards. If one of the men in your life refuses to replace his ripped up old wallet, why not force his hand with this?

2. Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Cologne

$86.00 at Sephora

Cologne is always a solid gift idea for a boyfriend or husband. After all, with him smelling better you benefit too. This particular Giorgio Armani cologne brings both fruity and woodsy elements, creating a subtle but pleasant aroma designed to evoke the Mediterranean. You want something understated yet noticeable when it comes to cologne, and this is a classic version of that.

3. Samsonite Slim Leather Laptop Briefcase

$119.99 at Macy's

Briefcases and messenger bags are a versatile gift, perfect for both work and vacation. This Samsonite (SMSEY) briefcase is sleek and professional, with room for your laptop, tablet and other electronics. A classic-looking bag like this is perfect for the working man and the traveling man, roomy yet compact.

4. Fossil Watch

$76.98 on Amazon(AMZN) - Get Report

The good thing about watches is that even though status-seekers love wearing extremely expensive ones, you can still find nice ones for under $100 that can still impress. Take this Fossil (FOSL) - Get Report watch with a brown leather band and stainless steel. It's a stylish watch that goes with most nice outfits and won't cost you a month's rent, so everyone benefits.

5. Burt's Bees Men's Skincare Set

$25 on Amazon

A 5-in-1 skincare set that includes body wash, shaving cream, aftershave, hand salve and lip balm. It's a unique collection of items for the man in your life who may be running low on some of these items and may have never used other items, such as the beeswax lip balm with vitamin E.

6. Engraved Circle Stud & Cufflinks Set

$85 at Bloomingdale's

A great pair of cufflinks can really tie a nice outfit together, and this set of Bloomingdale's exclusives have a gorgeous, classic style without an outrageous price. Silver with onyx, they'll make his suit look even more elegant.

7. Amazon Echo Plus

$149.99 on Amazon

If he likes the latest tech products, the Echo Plus is the latest smart device from Amazon and can turn your home into a smart home. With the Echo Plus, Alexa can control compatible smart lights, door locks and much more in your house while maintaining all the old abilities of Alexa - playing music, making calls, reading the news, etc.

8. KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker

$99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond(BBBY) - Get Report

Who's going to turn down a free coffee maker for their kitchen? This coffee maker from KitchenAid, thanks to a stainless steel steeper, can create fresh cold brew coffee in the refrigerator. Perfect for the man with a taste for cold brew who may be trying to spend less money on Starbucks. (SBUX) - Get Report

9. Walnut Wood Sunglasses

$29 on Amazon

Sunglasses are another easy, convenient gift that will be appreciated without a steep cost. And these sunglasses, made of walnut wood, bring a unique style to the table. They also come with a bamboo wood tube for easy storage.

10. 6-Qt. NuWave Electric Pressure Cooker

$47.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

An "As Seen on TV" favorite, the pressure cooker is perfect for the man looking to cook more with a little convenience. He can create his favorite foods with the push of a button, with the ability not just to work as a slow cooker but also for baking and steaming. And if he's a fan of infomercials he may appreciate having it for that alone.

Christmas Gift Ideas for Her

Here are just a few general ideas for gifts for some of the women in your life.

1. Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$80.00 at Silver Oak

A great gift idea in the sense that it not only impresses the wine-loving woman in your life, but the two of you (and the rest of the company you're sharing) can all partake in in it on Christmas night. This 2015 Cabernet is both fruity and woody, a critically acclaimed gem in the wine world.

2. Cejon Ombré Paisley Italian Scarf

$36 at Macy's ($19.99 through December 9)

Delicately soft, available in four dazzling colors and warm in time for winter, this scarf is a standout thanks to its ombré design. If you're at an absolute loss at what to get her, you could always do worse than a scarf, stylish and warm.

3. Kendra Scott Aiden Necklace

$85 at Bloomingdale's

Jewelry can be difficult to pick out if you don't know someone's exact taste, but there are still great options. Necklaces like this 14k gold-plated piece from Bloomingdale's are classic and can match with all sorts of outfits.

4. Hermès Un Jardin sur le Nil Perfume

$100 at Nordstrom(JWN) - Get Report

Though you may be celebrating Christmas in the bitter cold, a summer-y perfume could be an excellent gift. This unique scent from Hermès, (HESAY) with hints of green mango and sycamore wood, can transport you to a warmer climate at a far less outrageous price than other perfumes.

5. Koolaburra By UGG Koola Short Boots

$71.99 at Macy's

Then again, you're not necessarily in a warmer climate. A good, comfortable, durable pair of boots will come in handy for the next few months. These Koolaburra by UGG booties are all three of these things.

6. Christian Siriano Ombré Faux Fur Throw Blanket

$49.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Speaking of something for the cold weather! This 60x70" faux fur blanket with a polyester mink reverse is an oversized delight for anyone who gets cold easily, and the softness and warmth will make it a mainstay for her all winter long.

7. LL Warm Fleece-Lined Winter Gloves

$18.99 on Amazon

A good pair of winter gloves expertly keep warm without being too cumbersome. These gloves not only do just that, but are available in dozens of colors and patterns to let you customize them more to the tastes of the woman you're getting them for.

8. Zella Live In High Waist 7/8 Leggings

$41.40 at Nordstrom

Need something quick for the yoga-loving woman in your life? These leggings, with a high waist and cropped ankles, have mesh panels for added ventilation to go along with the flattering cut.

9. 2019 Weekly Moleskine Planner

$24.95 at Barnes & Noble(BKS) - Get Report

A good planner can be a very considerate gift, especially for a particularly hard-working woman who likes keeping things in order as the new yaer approaches.

10. Couples Class

Need one last gift for your partner? Look to Groupon. (GRPN) - Get Report Depending on the city you live in, there could be an array of cooking classes, mixology classes, dance lessons and many more at your disposal. It's a personal gift, an experience that goes beyond opening up a box.

Christmas Gift Ideas for Kids and Teens

Here are some potential gift options for children or teenagers if you're stuck on what to get them.

1. Beats by Dre Powerbeats Wireless Headphones

$99.99 at Best Buy(BBY) - Get Report

These Beats wireless headphones have great sound quality and Bluetooth capabilities, perfect for the teen who loves to tune out everything around them to listen to music instead.

2. NBA 2K20 for PlayStation 4

$39.99 at Best Buy

Looking to get them one of the more popular video games? If you know you're shopping for a kid with a love for sports, the latest from the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K20, is one of the best-selling games for both the PlayStation 4 AND the Xbox One. And if they have the Xbox One instead of the PS4, it's $39.99 for that console too.

3. Crayola Inspiration Art Case

$22.50 on Amazon

A gift like this can help foster creativity in kids at a young age, a case for ages 5 and up with a whopping 140 supplies, including over five dozen crayons. In addition, the case means those hundreds of art supplies are all easily stored in one place, meaning children can use it for creative projects while still keeping things neat and organized.

4. Potensic A20 RC Quadcopter Mini Drone

$27.99 on Amazon

A great choice for the young child just starting to develop a drone and RC hobby. This mini drone is easy to control and adjust, making it a fun and safe option for kids.

5. Nike Team Hustle Quick 2 Basketball Sneakers

$37.50 at Macy's

Looking to get something for an athletically inclined child in the family? These basketball sneakers are durable and breathable in addition to having the classic Nike (NKE) - Get Report style. They're a pair they can wear on and off the court.

6. Star Wars: The Mandalorian "The Child" Funko Pop

$8.78 on Amazon

They refer to this as "The Child," but come on. It's Baby Yoda. Baby Yoda has taken the world by storm, and if you know a young fan of The Mandalorian, they're sure to love this new Funko Pop commemorating its most popular character.

7. Bubble Wrap iPhone Case

$9.99 on Amazon

Kids love their phones, and they love making loud noises. This lets them incorporate both of those things, a case for the iPhone 8 Plus with silicone bubble wrap you can pop and re-pop over and over. Their parents may not love it, but anyone with the phone can pop it aimlessly to pass the time.

8. Bombay Black Leather Journal

$14.95 at Barnes & Noble

A journal or diary can be a very thoughtful gift, some place for them to write out their innermost thoughts. Features a leather tie fastener to keep it shut tight.

9. CHARM IT! Animal Love Bracelet Gift Set

$24 at Nordstrom

Sleek and cute, this metal bracelet set features three colorful charms - a dog, unicorn and owl - to create an adorable accessory for any animal-loving child.

10. Cash

This probably sounds like a cop-out and you were probably trying to avoid it, hoping to give something more personal than cash. You don't actually have to, though. If you're stuck wondering what to get an unpredictable teenager, cash or a check may be the easiest way to get them a gift they'll sincerely thank you for.