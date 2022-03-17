Skip to main content
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time

What Does Tesla's Delay of Bond Issue Mean for  its Stock?

Tesla has delayed issuance of $1 billion of bonds backed by its vehicle leases amid market volatility.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When you think about the impact of raging inflation on electric-vehicle maker Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, it’s natural to think about the prices of its autos. The 7.9% surge in consumer inflation for the 12 months ended in February pushed Tesla to raise its car prices recently.

But another effect of rising inflation -- and the turmoil created by the Russia-Ukraine war -- has emerged tor Tesla. It has delayed a $1 billion-plus sale of bonds backed by  its vehicle leases, thanks to volatility in the bond market, knowledgeable sources told Bloomberg.

Bond yields have surged recently, with the 10-year Treasury yield rising 35 basis points in the last 10 days, to 2.16%.

While $1 billion of bonds sounds like a lot, it’s really not that big a deal for Tesla, Barron’s notes. As of Dec. 31, Tesla had $18 billion of cash. And it’s seen producing more than $15 billion of cash flow this year, excluding capital spending. That would top last year’s total of $12 billion.

This may explain why the bond news seems to be having little impact on Tesla’s stock, perhaps your biggest concern. The company’s shares dipped 0.63% in recent trading, not far from the 0.60% decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Tesla has executed seven asset-backed bond packages in the last four years, Bloomberg reports. Despite the company’s “limited experience” in this area, the bonds have done well, according to Fitch Ratings analysts.

In other Tesla news, a recent lawsuit claims that the company’s driver assist system, Autopilot, constantly monitors drivers, violating their privacy rights.

Autopilot uses eight cameras around the vehicle to gather a full 360-degree view, facilitating the technology that allows the car to navigate through traffic hands-free.

However, in May 2021 Tesla released a driver monitoring system software update that turned on a cabin-facing camera already built into its vehicles that would detect the attention of a driver while autopilot was in use.

This monitoring is a violation of the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act, according to a class action lawsuit filed March 10. 

Meme Stocks Lead
STOCKS
GMEBBBY

GameStop Earnings Preview: Profits, Turnaround Plans Remain Elusive - Can NFTs Light The Way?

By Martin Baccardax
Jim Cramer: Occidental Will Suffer With Oil
MARKETS
OXYBRK.ABRK.B

Occidental Petroleum Stock Jumps As Warren Buffett Boosts Stake To $7 Billion

By Martin Baccardax
Jeff Bezos Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Won't Shut Down AWS in Russia, Bezos Silent on Ukraine

By Daniel Kline
Apple Foxconn Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
AAPLFXCOF

Apple Customers May Have Reason to Cheer

By Vidhi Choudhary
Burger King Lead
INVESTING
MCDQSR

Burger King Puts Something Very Different On Its Menu

By Daniel Kline
The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
CCLRCLNCLH

Is the Pandemic Over for Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian?

By Daniel Kline
Northrop, Raytheon, Defense Stocks Rally on U.S. Budget Deal
INVESTING
AJRDRTXLMT

This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

By Brian O'Connell
Here's What Role Risk Tolerance Should Play in Your Overall Investing Strategy
RETIREMENT

The Two Biggest Risks for Investors and Retirement Savers

By Robert Powell