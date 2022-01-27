The long-awaited truck and the Roadster will arrive "hopefully" next year, which means at least a two years delay.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is notorious for not meeting its production schedules. And things won't change with the Cybertruck.

The electric vehicle manufacturer's CEO Elon Musk confirmed during Wednesday's fourth-quarter earnings call that production and first deliveries of the futuristic pickup are not expected until 2023.

"As the Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster optimists, we'll be ready to bring those to production. Hopefully, next year. That is most likely", said Musk.

But, that's dependent on if Tesla is able to produce "more cars or fewer cars," as maximum profits and deliveries are the goal.

Musk also said the most important product it's developing this year isn't a car, but the humanoid robot it previewed last year that's now called Optimus.

The new delay confirms reports from earlier this month that said the Cybertruck would be delayed yet again.

Musk unveiled the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck back in late 2019 and then promised that production would begin in 2021. Last year, the release date was postponed as with all Tesla car models. The first models of the Tesla Cybertruck were said to be available at some point this year.

The Cybertruck will be assembled at a new gigafactory currently being built in Texas.

Musk tweeted on Tuesday that he was driving a Cybertruck.

Leaked photos and video reveal several important new features in the design of the Cybertruck, including a pair of exterior mirrors. Their rather conventional style is surprising because one would have expected Tesla to try to better integrate them into the design of the bodywork.

The other notable novelty spotted in the photos of the Cybertruck concerns the presence of a single gigantic windshield wiper blade capable of covering the entire surface of the imposing windshield.

We also note that the retractable door handles (as on the Model S) have completely disappeared. It seems that Tesla has decided to remove them and replace them with an automatic opening system when the driver approaches. It appears that you can tap your phone or a keycard on a specific sensor, and the door will open.