Tesla Reportedly Loses Third General Counsel in Past Year

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report General Counsel Jonathan Chang stepped down from the electric-vehicle company to take a similar position at an artificial intelligence startup, a report said.



Chang was the third person to hold the top legal position at Tesla in the past year, Bloomberg reported.



People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Chang joined SambaNova, which has offices in Palo Alto, Calif., and Austin, Texas.



Chang signed on with Tesla in 2011 and was named general counsel in February, the news service reported.

He took the job just a day after CEO Elon Musk published tweets about vehicle production, Bloomberg reported. A week later, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged that Musk had violated a settlement that required him to get pre-approval for social-media posts. The agency and Musk settled that issue in April.



Chang's predecessors in the general counsel post were Washington trial lawyer Dane Butswinkas, who was in the job for two months, and the divorce attorney Todd Maron.



Chang declined comment to the news service.

Bloomberg said Tesla has been filling senior positions from within its ranks rather than looking outside.