Lucid Shares Climb, Putting EV Maker’s Market Value Above Ford

Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares continued their ascent on Wednesday, rising another 7% in premarket trading, pushing the luxury electric vehicle maker’s market value at near $90 billion – more than Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, and right behind General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

Lucid shares at last check were up 6.92% at $59.36 in premarket trading, giving it a market cap of roughly $89.9 billion, a hair below GM's market cap of $90.9 billion. Lucid shares closed Tuesday at $55.52 a share. GM closed Tuesday at $62.61 a share.

Lucid’s meteoric stock-price gains come less than four months since going public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC deal, with Churchill Capital IV. Since that time, Lucid’s stock price has gained more than 80%.

It also comes as investors pile into all thing EV-related – both car and truck companies and related entities that do everything from creating the chips and other parts that go into electric vehicles, to the network of chargers that will keep cars and trucks without engines moving.

Lucid’s market cap is still well below that of electric vehicle lynchpin Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, whose market cap has surged past $1 trillion this year. Rivian (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report, another EV start-up that went public last week, has a market cap of about $140 billion.

Lucid has said it plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by production of lower-priced models. Lucid told investors in July that it expects to produce 20,000 Lucid Air sedans in 2022, generating more than $2.2 billion in revenue.

Lucid earlier this week disclosed that it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter, and lost $1.5 billion through the first nine months of 2021.

The all-electric Air sedan on Monday was named MotorTrend’s car of the year, a coveted award in the automotive industry that, according to the publication, has never been granted on an initial automotive product. Tesla’s Model S received the award in 2012, but it was the automaker’s second vehicle after the Tesla Roadster.