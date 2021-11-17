Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
When Will You See More Lucid Vehicles on the Road?
When Will You See More Lucid Vehicles on the Road?
Publish date:

Lucid Shares Climb, Putting EV Maker’s Market Value Above Ford

Lucid shares continue their ascent, pushing the luxury electric vehicle maker’s market capitalization to near $90 billion – more than Ford, and right behind GM.
Author:

Lucid  (LCID) - Get Lucid Motors Report shares continued their ascent on Wednesday, rising another 7% in premarket trading, pushing the luxury electric vehicle maker’s market value at near $90 billion – more than Ford  (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, and right behind General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report.

Lucid shares at last check were up 6.92% at $59.36 in premarket trading, giving it a market cap of roughly $89.9 billion, a hair below GM's market cap of $90.9 billion. Lucid shares closed Tuesday at $55.52 a share. GM closed Tuesday at $62.61 a share.

Lucid’s meteoric stock-price gains come less than four months since going public through a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC deal, with Churchill Capital IV. Since that time, Lucid’s stock price has gained more than 80%.

It also comes as investors pile into all thing EV-related – both car and truck companies and related entities that do everything from creating the chips and other parts that go into electric vehicles, to the network of chargers that will keep cars and trucks without engines moving.

TheStreet Recommends

Lucid’s market cap is still well below that of electric vehicle lynchpin Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, whose market cap has surged past $1 trillion this year. Rivian  (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report, another EV start-up that went public last week, has a market cap of about $140 billion.

Lucid has said it plans to deliver 520 customer-configured Lucid Air Dream Editions, followed by production of lower-priced models. Lucid told investors in July that it expects to produce 20,000 Lucid Air sedans in 2022, generating more than $2.2 billion in revenue.

Lucid earlier this week disclosed that it lost $524.4 million in the third quarter, and lost $1.5 billion through the first nine months of 2021.

The all-electric Air sedan on Monday was named MotorTrend’s car of the year, a coveted award in the automotive industry that, according to the publication, has never been granted on an initial automotive product. Tesla’s Model S received the award in 2012, but it was the automaker’s second vehicle after the Tesla Roadster.

Lowe's Lead
MARKETS

Lowe's Stock Gains After Q3 Earnings Beat, 2021 Sales Guidance Boost

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS

Tesla, Pfizer, Visa, Qualcomm & Stock Markets - 5 Things You Must Know

Pulp Fiction 1994
INVESTING

Miramax Sues 'Pulp Fiction' Director Tarantino over NFT Plans

Wall Street Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/16: Walmart, Lucid, Nvidia

Exterior of the Federal Reserve headquarters with the text overlay "The Federal Reserve: Who They Are & What They Do For You"
F

The Federal Reserve: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Darkened photo of a U.S. flag with text overlay that reads "What Is GDP?"
G

What Is Gross Domestic Product (GDP)? Definition and FAQ

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING

Bargain Shoppers Can Buy The Dip in These 4 Other Sectors

Analyse This: AI Faster At Evaluating Contracts Than Human Lawyers In Alibaba Contest
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

Alexa, Shazam Competitor Will IPO in $2.1B SPAC Merger