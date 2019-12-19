GM Recalls 814,000 Pickups and Cars to Address Issues With Battery Cables and Brake Controls

Recall affects certain 2019 and 2020 models from Cadillac, Chevy and GMC.

General Motors (GM) - Get Report is recalling about 814,000 pickup trucks and cars in the U.S. to address problems with battery cables and electronic brake controls, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Thursday.

The auto maker is recalling as many as 463,995 model-year 2019 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks.

GM said that a software error can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems, increasing the risk of a crash.

If this specific error occurs, the vehicle’s diagnostics will not illuminate the instrument cluster ESC and ABS malfunction warning lights.



Dealers will reprogram the brake computer starting Jan. 27.

The second recall covers up to 350,371 model-year 2019 and 2020 Silverado and Sierra 1500 pickups.

A cable connecting the battery and alternator may have too much glue on it, potentially causing an intermittent electrical connection between the B+ cable and alternator.

This could cause the vehicle to stall, increasing the risk of a crash. It could also lead to electrical arcing, which could create enough heat to damage surrounding material and increase the risk of a fire.

Drivers may receive a "Service Battery” or “Battery Saver” warning.

Dealers will inspect the cables and clean the connectors if needed, beginning on Jan. 27.

Government documents related to both cases do not refer to any crashes, fires or injuries. Reuters reported that one fire has been reported and no injuries linked to the vehicles. Some vehicles are covered by both recalls.

GM shares at last check were down 0.3% at $37.21.