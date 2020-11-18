TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

GM Launches OnStar Auto Insurance Services Platform

GM unveiled a digital auto-insurance platform, OnStar Insurance, starting with a soft launch in Arizona for GM employees.
Author:
Publish date:

General Motors  (GM) - Get Report on Wednesday unveiled a new digital auto insurance platform, OnStar Insurance.

A new insurance agency, OnStar Insurance Services, will be the exclusive agent for OnStar Insurance. 

GM customers who subscribe to the OnStar vehicle-safety and -security system will be eligible to receive discounts on their insurance. 

"OnStar Insurance will promote safety, security and peace of mind," said Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services.

OnStar Insurance, working with insurance-carrier partners, will take "biased judgment out of insurance shopping," a statement from Detroit-based GM said. 

Starting with Arizona residents, OnStar Insurance will be offered to GM employees this quarter and will expand to the general public in early 2021.

Separately, shares of the electric-vehicle company Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Report jumped on reports that GM agreed to produce the Nikola Badger model using the Ultium battery system. GM will be the exclusive supplier of Hydrotec fuel cells for the company. 

Nikola shares slipped from their highs after both GM and Nikola said they had no news to report, according to Seeking Alpha.

GM said in September that it would pay $2 billion for an 11% stake in Nikola. But a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into fraud claims that were levied by short seller Hindenburg Research put the deal on hold.

GM shares at last check were rising 4.6% to $43.92. Nikola traded at $25.93, up 18%. The Phoenix company shares have traded on Wednesday up as much as 21% at $26.72.

Southwest Plane
INVESTING

Southwest Sends Furlough Warnings to 403 Workers

Stock Traders Lead
MARKETS

Dow and S&P 500 Dip as Caution Reigns Amid Vaccine Progress

Elon Musk and Tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Price Target Raised By Morgan Stanley After S&P 500 Inclusion

La-Z-Boy Gets Moving After Analyst Upgrade of Furniture Maker
INVESTING

La-Z-Boy Rises as Earnings Beat Expectations

Lowe's
INVESTING

Buy the Earnings Dip in Lowe's? Let's Look at the Chart

Cash-strapped Tesla Challenger NIO Signs Preliminary Deal For US$1.4 Billion Funding
INVESTING

Nio Results Draw Analyst Praise but Shares Ease

Boeing's China Aviation Business In The Spotlight After Beijing Announces Sanctions On Defence Unit
INVESTING

Boeing - How to Trade the Stock After 737 MAX Approval

cramer-today-thumb-1118
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer on What Boeing, Pfizer, 'Craven Level of Politics' Mean for Markets Wednesday