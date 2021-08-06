Ford to Eliminate 1,000 Jobs Amid Electric Vehicle Transition

Ford plans to cut some 1,000 salaried positions in the U.S. as it seeks to realign operations amid its global push to transition to an all-electric car company.

Ford (F) - Get Report is looking to cut some 1,000 salaried positions in the U.S. through a voluntary buyout program as it tries to realign operations amid its global push to transition to an all-electric car company.

The move is meant to help the carmaker “match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turn around our automotive operations” and build more electric vehicles under the Ford+ program, Bloomberg reported, citing an email from a Ford spokesperson.

Eligible employees were notified of the plans last month, the spokesperson said. Staff members with more than 20 years will receive the largest incentives, including six months of severance and benefits as well as reemployment assistance, according to reports. CNBC first reported the buyout.

Last September, Ford said it was planning to cut 1,400 U.S. jobs through buyouts and layoffs as part of its sweeping reorganization that seeks to improve its financial health and also recalibrate the 118-year-old carmaker into an electric-vehicle producer.

Ford Stock Leaps on Surprise Second-Quarter Profit, Bullish 2021 Outlook

The layoffs follow dual moves by the Biden administration Thursday to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by imposing tougher fuel-efficiency standards and also focus on electrifying their fleets by 2030.

President Biden on Thursday signed an executive order setting a target for electric vehicles among the "Big Three" U.S. automakers, hydrogen-fuel cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles to make up 50% of U.S. sales by 2030.

Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed new rules that would require automakers to achieve a fleetwide average fuel-efficiency equivalent of 52 miles per gallon by the 2026 model year.

Shares of Ford were up 0.66% at $13.80 in premarket trading. Year to date the stock has gained more than 60%.

Ford is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells F? Learn more now.