Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Jobs Report - Understanding the Market Reaction
Jobs Report - Understanding the Market Reaction
Publish date:

EV Startup Workhorse Stock Slumps on Report of DOJ Investigation

Workhorse shares traded lower after a report said the Department of Justice had opened an investigation into the electric-van maker.
Author:

Shares of Workhorse  (WKHS) - Get Workhorse Group Inc. Report fell on Friday after the U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened an investigation into the electric-van startup.

The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is conducting an investigation into the EV startup, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.

The exact nature of this investigation and further details into the probe were not available in the documents, the Journal reported.

To be sure, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York prosecutes cases involving white-collar and cyber crime, mortgage fraud, public corruption among other areas of criminal law enforcement.

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of the Cincinnati company at last check fell 9.5% to $6.54.

The Journal in September also reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was looking into Workhorse.

Since late July, Workhorse has appointed new executive leadership, withdrawn financial guidance, stopped production and recalled vans that already had been delivered to customers, the Journal reported.

In February, the maker of commercial electric delivery vehicles lost a 10-year contract bid to build the next-generation mail truck for the U.S. Postal Service. The contract, reportedly valued at $6 billion, was awarded to Oshkosh Defense.  (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report

Shares of rival Nikola  (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corp. Report also came under pressure Friday, a day after the electric-truck maker said it could settle fraud charges levied by the SEC for around $125 million.

Pfizer Pill Lead
INVESTING

Former FDA Chief Gottlieb: Pandemic May Be Over by Jan. 4

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

S&P 500 Hits Record High, Nasdaq Soars on Jobs Gains, Pfizer COVID-19 Drug

Peloton Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Friday: Peloton, Moderna, Nikola

Expedia Lead
INVESTING

Expedia Stock Leaps Amid Positive Analyst Reaction to Earnings

Pfizer Pill Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Pfizer, Live Nation, Airbnb

Lending Club CEO Discusses New Citi Partnership and Record Growth
INVESTING

Lending Club's Impressive Earnings Lure Savvy Investors

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
EARNINGS

SunRun Stock Slips After Profit Dips and Sales Double

AMC Networks Stock Sliding on Piper Jaffray Downgrade
EARNINGS

AMC Networks Stock Jumps on Third-Quarter Earnings Beat