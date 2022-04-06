Skip to main content
Is the SEC Signaling More Crypto Regulation?
Is the SEC Signaling More Crypto Regulation?

EV Interest Shoots Up 70% as Gas Prices Soar

Many consumers alarmed by double-digit increases in gas prices have been looking to electric vehicles as a way to help stabilize their fuel budgets.

Consumers interested in heading off pain at the fuel pump are multiplying, with interest in buying an electric vehicle soaring 70% since January, a new report found.

That data comes from Recurrent, a car industry analysis company, which found that people who wanted to buy EVs have been having a difficult time doing so because of inventory issues, supply chain problems and price increases of 25% from a year ago.

For its report, Recurrent crunched the numbers on supply chain issues, a spike of consumer interest in Tesla models from certain years, overall EV sales trends, and how the used car market has been affected by higher prices for new vehicles.

The result is a deep dive look at a market that was worth $163.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to be worth $823.74 billion by 2030. 

It also gives a glimpse into how buyers are using this new technology, and what it looks like after they have had an electric vehicle for a few years.

A Baojun E100 electric vehicle plugged in to a charging station outside a SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Customer Experience Center in Liuzhou city of Guangxi province on May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg

More People Want Electric Vehicles Than Ever Before

Many consumers alarmed by double-digit increases in gas prices have been looking to electric vehicles as a way to help stabilize their fuel budgets. That's driven a major spike in the number of people wanting to buy EVs.

"EV interest rose almost 70% from January as gas prices remain high, which is driving prices up as much as 25% year-over-year," Recurrent said in a statement. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Demand has grown so much that the report found that owners who bought EVs and then sold them, found that they were making back all of the money they had spent on the initial sales price.

"With demand so high, EV owners have been recouping almost all of their original sales purchase by selling their used EVs – potentially even profiting in some cases," Recurrent said.

So Where Can People Find Cheap EVs?

The difficulty in finding an electric vehicle in a sector that has seen long wait times is also likely to continue, the report found.

"While some auto makers, like Tesla, are finding ways to expand sales during, EV interest continues to outpace available inventory," it said.

That should lead many EV-owning hopefuls to look at cheaper used options or for brand names other than industry leader Tesla, Recurrent said. 

"EV prices will likely remain inflated for some time, so shoppers may benefit from buying an older car if the newer models are outside their budget," it said.

That level of demand will continue, the report found, with a growing number of people who only just bought their EVs now turning around and selling them.

"There is a flood of 2021 used EV inventory, despite being too soon for a traditional ownership cycle," it said. "That's due to the huge price increases being seen.

TheStreet has a breakdown here of where you can find cheaper electric vehicles.

stocks markets sh
INVESTING
QQQSPY

Will the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Retest This Year’s Low?

By Bret Kenwell
Currency Peg Vital For Hong Kong's Status As Global Finance Centre Even As US Dollar Declines, Says Former Monetary Authority Chief Joseph Yam
INVESTING

Take a Guess What's Happened to Business Profit Forecasts

By Eric Reed
Disney Netflix India Lead JS
INVESTING
NFLXDIST

Here’s How Much Money Password Sharing Costs Netflix, Disney

By Michael Tedder
Federal Reserve thumb
MARKETS

Fed Minutes Detail Plans To Trim $9 Trillion Balance Sheet, 'Expeditiously' Lift Interest Rates

By Martin Baccardax
Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts Plus Likes Disney
INVESTING
TNFLXDIS

What Can Disney or Netflix Do To Stop Password Sharing ?

By Michael Tedder
Disney Wish Lead JS
INVESTING
DISCCLRCL

Disney Wish Cruise Ship Raises Bar for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

By Daniel Kline
NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING

What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean for Stocks?

By Dan Weil
Las Vegas Strip Lead
REAL ESTATE
CZRMGM

"Last Great" Las Vegas Strip Piece of Land Sells (Here's What's Coming)

By Daniel Kline