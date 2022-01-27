Skip to main content
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador
A Thesis Fueling ARK's $1 Million Bitcoin Prediction Has IMF Eyeing El Salvador

Don't Expect a New Tesla Model in 2022, Musk says

The electric vehicle company wants to focus on scaling and its output.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For those who expected a spectacular announcement, the disappointment will be immense. Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report won't announce a new car model this year, CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"We will not be introducing new vehicle models this year," Musk said during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, adding that it "would not make any sense because we will still be part constrained."

Instead, Tesla will focus on "scaling" and "output"

Tesla Lead

Tesla Had Record Revenues

Tesla on Wednesday posted record fourth-quarter revenues of $17.7 billion, but noted that supply chain disruptions have held back production capacity and will likely extend into 2022.

TheStreet Recommends

Musk said, "I'm not going to go through every sort of thing that we're working on because I think a lot of them deserve product launches of their own, as opposed to a few minutes on an earnings call. So I'll talk kind of at a high level, yeah, mostly at a high level. The fundamental focus for Tesla this year is scaling output."

Musk says introducing new vehicles would affect the company's production rates and deliveries. 

"If we were to introduce new vehicles, our total vehicle output would decrease. This is a very important point that I think people do not understand. So last year, we spent a lot of engineering and management resources, solving supply-chain issues, rewriting code, changing our chips, reducing the number of chips we need," Musk explained.

Musk said that even if Tesla had produced a new model last year, total vehicle output would have remained the same due to chip supply constraints.

Said the billionaire, "if we actually introduce an additional product that would then require a bunch of attention and resources on that increased complexity of the additional product, resulting in fewer vehicles actually being delivered..."

Tesla delivered 936,172 cars in 2021, and produced 930,422. The manufacturer currently sells 4 models: Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3.

Darkened bird's-eye-view photo of New York City with text overlay that reads "What Is the Quick Ratio?"
Q

What Is the Quick Ratio? Definition, Calculation & Examples

Neil Young and the Damage Done
INVESTING
SPOT

Spotify Removing Neil Young After Vaccine Misinformation Complaints

A Bear Market in Stocks Is Coming, Peter Schiff Says
JIM CRAMER
JNJAXPIBM

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 1/26: Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, IBM

Tesla Lead
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Edges Higher After Q4 Earnings Beat On Supply Chain Caution To 2022 Outlook

Billionaire David Einhorn Just Bought These 4 Stocks
INVESTING
GPN

Hedge Funder David Einhorn: Inflation Will Spark Recession

Bentley's Electric Models Lead
INVESTING

Bentley Lays Out RoadMap for Complete EV Adoption By 2030

GM Unveils New Cruze Hatchback, Disccusses Bolt EV at Car Show
INVESTING
GMFTSLA

GM Could Very Soon Pull The Plug On Its Tesla Killer

Starbucks Might Be as Amazing as Bitcoin!
INVESTING
AMZNTSLASBUX

Goldman Sachs: More Stock Declines Mean Buying Opportunity