15 Used Cars That Cost More Than New

Back in the old days —say, 2019—buying a used car could save you a lot of money. The conventional wisdom was that new cars lost thousands in value as soon as they’re driven off the lot, saving used car buyers as much as 20% to 30% in the first year.

But with pandemic-related semiconductor chip shortages leading to low inventory of vehicles and resulting higher prices, things have changed in weird, and expensive, ways.

The average transaction price of a new car is more than $47,000, according to Kelley Blue Book; that’s about 30% higher than 2019. Average used car transaction prices have climbed from around $20,000 in 2019 to about $27,000 this year.

That’s still a significant savings over new, but some used cars are actually selling for more than their new counterparts. A study by vehicle search-engine iSeeCars found 15 lightly-used models which had average asking prices that were higher compared to those of new cars from the same model.

On the flip side, if you’re looking to save money on a car, iSeeCars found that there were also several models that depreciate enough to offer the greatest savings when purchased used over new.

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million cars sold in January 2022, including new cars (model years 2021 and 2022) and lightly-used cars (model years 2020 and 2021) comparing the average asking prices of the lightly-used cars to those of new cars from the same model. The difference in price for each car was expressed as a percentage of the new average prices and ranked by this difference.

Low-volume models were excluded from the analysis, as were cars with outlier mileages and models discontinued as of the 2021 model year.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class leads the pack as the used car selling for more than new, priced as much as 35% higher—$62,705—than new.

Based on the analysis by iSeeCars, here are 15 models that are selling for higher prices used than new, followed by the models that are likely to give you the best buy used.