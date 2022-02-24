Skip to main content
15 Used Cars That Cost More Than New

15 Used Cars That Cost More Than New

Some used cars are selling for more than their new counterparts. Here’s how much money you’ll save - or lose - buying a used Tesla, Mustang or Mercedes.

Some used cars are selling for more than their new counterparts. Here’s how much money you’ll save - or lose - buying a used Tesla, Mustang or Mercedes.

Back in the old days —say, 2019—buying a used car could save you a lot of money. The conventional wisdom was that new cars lost thousands in value as soon as they’re driven off the lot, saving used car buyers as much as 20% to 30% in the first year.

But with pandemic-related semiconductor chip shortages leading to low inventory of vehicles and resulting higher prices, things have changed in weird, and expensive, ways.

The average transaction price of a new car is more than $47,000, according to Kelley Blue Book; that’s about 30% higher than 2019. Average used car transaction prices have climbed from around $20,000 in 2019 to about $27,000 this year.

That’s still a significant savings over new, but some used cars are actually selling for more than their new counterparts. A study by vehicle search-engine iSeeCars found 15 lightly-used models which had average asking prices that were higher compared to those of new cars from the same model.

TheStreet Recommends

On the flip side, if you’re looking to save money on a car, iSeeCars found that there were also several models that depreciate enough to offer the greatest savings when purchased used over new.

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.5 million cars sold in January 2022, including new cars (model years 2021 and 2022) and lightly-used cars (model years 2020 and 2021) comparing the average asking prices of the lightly-used cars to those of new cars from the same model. The difference in price for each car was expressed as a percentage of the new average prices and ranked by this difference.

Low-volume models were excluded from the analysis, as were cars with outlier mileages and models discontinued as of the 2021 model year.  

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class leads the pack as the used car selling for more than new, priced as much as 35% higher—$62,705—than new.

Based on the analysis by iSeeCars, here are 15 models that are selling for higher prices used than new, followed by the models that are likely to give you the best buy used.

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

1 Gclass 2021 mercedes benz

1. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Used price % more than new: +35.6%

Used price $ more than new: +$62,705

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

2 corvette chevy2022

2. Chevrolet Corvette

Used price % more than new: +20.2%

Used price $ more than new: +$16,645

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

3 ev tesla model 3 tesla

3. Tesla Model 3

Used price % more than new: +17.8%

Used price $ more than new: +$8,300

(The Tesla Model 3 average new car price was estimated by applying used car trim distribution to pre-rebate new car MSRP as of March 2021.)

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

4 bronco sport ford MY22

4. Ford Bronco Sport

Used price % more than new: +16.4%

Used price $ more than new: +$5,766

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

5 Trailblazer chevy 2021

5. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Used price % more than new: +15.6%

Used price $ more than new: +$4,270

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

11 rav4 toyota hybrid

6. Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Used price % more than new: +14.8%

Used price $ more than new: +$5,298

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

7 2022-suburban chevy

7. Chevrolet Suburban

Used price % more than new: +12.9%

Used price $ more than new: +$9,106

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

8 tacoma toyota MY21

8. Toyota Tacoma

Used price % more than new: +12.2%

Used price $ more than new: +$4,530

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

9 CHR toyota MY22

9. Toyota C-HR

Used price % more than new: +12.2%

Used price $ more than new: +$3,230

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

10 Telluride Kia 21

10. Kia Telluride

Used price % more than new: +12.1%

Used price $ more than new: +$5,552

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

11 Rio Kia 2021

11. Kia Rio

Used price % more than new: +11.7%

Used price $ more than new: +$2,090

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

12 crosstrek subaru phev 2021

12. Subaru Crosstrek

Used price % more than new: +11.7%

Used price $ more than new: +$3,524

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

13 yukon 21 gmc

13. GMC Yukon

Used price % more than new: +11.3%

Used price $ more than new: +$8,258

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

14 Sienna toyota MY22

14. Toyota Sienna

Used price % more than new: +11.2%

Used price $ more than new: +$5,074

Used Cars That Cost More Than New

15 accent hyundai 2021

15. Hyundai Accent

Used price % more than new: +11.2%

Used price $ more than new: +$2,010

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

1 Mustang Ford Coupe Ice White MY22

These are the cars that offer the greatest savings when purchased used over new:

1. Ford Mustang

New price % higher than used: +19.4%

New price $ higher than used: +$9,519

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

2 7series BMW

2. BMW 7 Series

New price % higher than used: +18.7%

New price $ higher than used: +$19,206

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

3 acura mdx acura

3. Acura MDX

New price % higher than used: +17.1%

New price $ higher than used: +$9,766

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

4 enclave buick my22

4. Buick Enclave

New price % higher than used: +16.8%

New price $ higher than used: +$8,932

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

5 pathfinder nissan my22

5. Nissan Pathfinder

New price % higher than used: +16.7%

New price $ higher than used: +$7,032

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

6 murano nissan my22

6. Nissan Murano

New price % higher than used: +15.8%

New price $ higher than used: +$7,048

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

7 A6 audi MY22

7. Audi A6

New price % higher than used: +15.6%

New price $ higher than used: +$10,079

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

8 golf gti vw my22

8. Volkswagen Golf GTI

New price % higher than used: +15.2%

New price $ higher than used: +$5,879

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

9 outlander mitsubishi my22

9. Mitsubishi Outlander

New price % higher than used: +14.9%

New price $ higher than used: +$4,839

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

10 Cherokee jeep my21

10. Jeep Cherokee

New price % higher than used: +12.7%

New price $ higher than used: +$4,547

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

11 Eclass mercedes benz

11. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

New price % higher than used: +12.6%

New price $ higher than used: +$8,925

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

12 armada nissan my22

12. Nissan Armada

New price % higher than used: +12.1%

New price $ higher than used: +$7,834

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

13 maxima nissan my22

13. Nissan Maxima

New price % higher than used: +11.5%

New price $ higher than used: +$5,005

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

14 Discovery sport Land Rover my22

14. Land Rover Discovery Sport

New price % higher than used: +11.3%

New price $ higher than used: +$6,047

The Used Cars That Will Save You the Most

15 leaf nissan my21

15. Nissan LEAF

New price % higher than used: +10.9%

New price $ higher than used: +$3,704

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
OEXFEBAY

Stock Market Today - 2/24: Stock Futures Plunge Amid 'Full Scale' Russian Invasion Into Ukraine

By Martin Baccardax
Ethereum Bitcoin crash Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin and Crypto Crash After Russian Attack in Ukraine

By Luc Olinga
The Amazon.com, eBay Alternative: Mobile Peer-to-Peer Apps
MARKETS
EBAYPINS

eBay Stock Dives As Muted Outlook, Fewer Users, Cloud Q4 Earnings Beat

By Martin Baccardax
Ford Electric Vehicles Lead
MARKETS
FGMTSLA

Ford Stock Slides As CEO Jim Farley Says 'No Plans' To Spin-Off EV Division

By Martin Baccardax
Indexes Plunge In Hong Kong, China As Wall Street's Bloodbath Spills Over To Asian Stock Markets, Weighing On Technology Firms
MARKETS
EBAYFBABA

Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

By Martin Baccardax
Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin May Drop Below $30,000 Due to Ukraine-Russia Crisis

By Rob Lenihan
Ethereum Bitcoin crash Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin Drops to Its Lowest Since July. Can It Collapse?

By Rob Lenihan
Russia Ukraine Conflict Lead
INVESTING

Russia Launches Military Attack on Ukraine

By Tom Bemis