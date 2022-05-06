Burger King's Got a New Challenge for its Hungriest Customers

If there's anything that Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report Burger King isn't shy about, it's taking chances some fast food chains deem far too risky.

Its recent move to reinvent the Whopper, its flagship product, is inventive for sure, but not quite what one might deem adventurous — it's just a Whopper on a new kind of bread.

And while Burger King's foray into more eco-friendly packaging and practices is admirable, it's the same route that chains like Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report have pursued, so nothing landmark there.

But where the chain really shines is when it gets downright wacky about its inventions, like associating a new line of sandwiches with the peak moment of a sexual encounter or purposely making a burger unattractive — yet still delicious, causing bewildering amounts of internal conflict.

And since that approach has driven a whopping 60% of Burger King's global sales, it's safe to say we can expect burgers wearing edible top hats, stacked with more meat than a high-rise, and just general ridiculousness that makes fast food a little bit more fun.

Here's what's next up on the menu.

What's Burger King's Newest Burger?

Back in 2021, Burger King Japan launched a sandwich that was purposely created to be too large fit in a customer's mouth.

Accordingly named "Big Mouth," this line was a success as soon as it was debuted.

Burger King clearly saw that their customers loved the idea of getting a lunch so huge they would have to cut in half to eat, and it set out to create more versions of it, leading to the limited edition run of the "Hash & Chili" version in March 2022.

Determined to keep the Big Mouth hype going, BK announced yet another limited edition release that is now on sale at its restaurants through May 19.

While not as meat-stacked as the notoriously huge King Yeti burger, the new Big Mouth burgers are pretty wild.

The Bacon Booster comes with eight pieces of bacon, along with two flame-grilled patties, two slices of American cheese, lettuce, pickles, and your condiments of choice, while the Cheese & Cheese trades the bacon for more cheese and a spicy sauce.

Not only are these sandwiches huge, but they're pricey too. Prices start at 1280 yen ($9.81 U.S.) and go up to 1580 yen ($12.11), nudging both sandwiches closer to to what you might expect when ordering a craft burger at a nicer place than what you'd expect to pay at the drive-thru.

People will likely pay the cost, however, as the previous incarnations of the Big Mouth have all performed well in their limited runs, and a consumer is more likely to pay more for an item that carries the "limited edition" branding.

QSR has yet to introduce this line in the United States, although its recently said it plans to broaden the Whopper brand this year, so expect more innovations along the lines of the Whopper Melt.

Despite customer interest in social media-worthy fast food and a burgeoning presence of YouTube food bloggers, the wildest thing on the current Burger King U.S. menu pales in comparison to these behemoth burgers