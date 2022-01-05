Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How to Approach the Final Hour of the Santa Claus Rally: Tips From Technical Analyst
How to Approach the Final Hour of the Santa Claus Rally: Tips From Technical Analyst

BMW Unveils New Color-Changing Car

Drivers can change the color of their car by pushing a button.

In one of the most talked-about moments at CES 2022, German car maker BMW ( (BMW) ) unveiled color-changing paint technology that can have drivers change the color of their car with the push of a button.

E-ink, the same digital paper technology used in e-readers like Kindle or Kobo, is wrapped around the car to make it go from black to white to and back again.

"A white surface reflects a lot more sunlight than a black one," BMW said in a press statement. "By implication, heating of the vehicle and passenger compartment as a result of strong sunlight and high outside temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a light color.”

Color Changing Car Lead

E-ink wrapped around the car to make it go from black to white to and back again.

TheStreet Recommends

This technology is in the very early stages and not likely to be available to buyers in the near future. Held annually for the last 50 years, the CES is often used to show off not only what is hitting shelves but some of the more out-there creations from technology companies.

As some conference attendees wrote on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report), the feature is heavily dependent on temperature and only works in specific weather conditions.

But the novelty around the color change has generated a lot of buzz online — BMW hopes, the company said, that this technology will become more common and allow for increased car personalization in the future.

"This concept car with BMW is an amazing display of how surfaces of the future will transform to personalize, customize and provide information," Tim O'Malley, AVP for BMW's US Regional Business Unit, said in a statement.

Jim Cramer Reveals What the Intel-Mobileye Deal Means for Nvidia
INVESTING
EWTXINTCNXE

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Intel, NexGen, Wex Jump

Pfizer Lead
INVESTING
PFEAMGNREGN

Pfizer Upgraded by BofA; Regeneron, Amgen Downgraded

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
DKNGSQRBLX

Cathie Wood's Ark Buys Slide Again: DraftKings, Block, Roblox

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS
SPX

Nasdaq Tumbles 500 Points as Fed Minutes Suggest Rate Hike Sooner Than Expected

BrightDrop Vehicle Lead
INVESTING
GM

BrightDrop Lands Another Big EV Agreement With Walmart

Nike Lululemon Lead
INVESTING
LULUNKE

Nike Sues Lululemon Over Mirror Home Gym

These Are Your Last-Minute, Tax Day IRA Options
Sponsored Story

When are Taxes Due? Important Tax Dates for the 2021 Tax Year

Is PayPal CEO Worried About Competition from Alexa? Watch to Find Out!
INVESTING
AMZN

Amazon's Alexa To The Moon