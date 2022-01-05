BMW Unveils New Color-Changing Car

In one of the most talked-about moments at CES 2022, German car maker BMW ( (BMW) ) unveiled color-changing paint technology that can have drivers change the color of their car with the push of a button.

E-ink, the same digital paper technology used in e-readers like Kindle or Kobo, is wrapped around the car to make it go from black to white to and back again.

"A white surface reflects a lot more sunlight than a black one," BMW said in a press statement. "By implication, heating of the vehicle and passenger compartment as a result of strong sunlight and high outside temperatures can be reduced by changing the exterior to a light color.”

This technology is in the very early stages and not likely to be available to buyers in the near future. Held annually for the last 50 years, the CES is often used to show off not only what is hitting shelves but some of the more out-there creations from technology companies.

As some conference attendees wrote on Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report), the feature is heavily dependent on temperature and only works in specific weather conditions.

But the novelty around the color change has generated a lot of buzz online — BMW hopes, the company said, that this technology will become more common and allow for increased car personalization in the future.

"This concept car with BMW is an amazing display of how surfaces of the future will transform to personalize, customize and provide information," Tim O'Malley, AVP for BMW's US Regional Business Unit, said in a statement.