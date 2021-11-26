'More Workers Than Shoppers': Scenes From an Anemic Black Friday

The lack of deals has not gone unnoticed by some shoppers who called Black Friday a 'total bust.'

While in-store shopping was projected to pick up with a vengeance this year, scenes coming out of Black Friday still appear to be much more muted.

After the pandemic turned many toward shopping exclusively online in 2020, this year brought back the familiar sight of people lining up outside stores like Walmart ( (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report) and Best Buy ( (BBY) - Get Best Buy Co., Inc. Report) before the doors opened on Black Friday.

But in many places, people noted that the lines were generally shorter and not as chaotic as in years past.

Amid high demand and supply chain disruption, many analysts predicted smaller discounts this year — an average of -8.4% compared to last year's -17.2% for home appliances and -5.9% from -13% for sporting goods, according to Adobe Analytics.

This fact has not gone unnoticed by some shoppers who called Black Friday a "total bust."

"Black Friday is a total bust," Vince Langman of Chicago wrote on Twitter. "The deals suck and there's literally more workers at Target than shoppers."

But with pandemic-related restrictions on capacity, long lines to get into stores are definitely a common sighting. Shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Pennsylvania posted videos of a seemingly never-ending line of people filing into American Eagle Outfitters ( (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report) this morning.

Another chain that has traditionally seen huge lines on Black Friday, Bed, Bath and Beyond ( (BBBY) - Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Report) looked like it was back to normal patterns at at least one location – the only indication of the pandemic were the masks on the shoppers.

And finally, one user from England posted a video facetiously labeled "absolute chaos": a Best Buy employee opening the doors on Black Friday and watching a single man come in.