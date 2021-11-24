Cyber Monday Broke Records Last Year. Can Retailers Do It Again?

Retailers could have a tough time beating last year’s record Cyber Monday sales volumes as pandemic restrictions ease, inventory wanes because of snarls in the supply chain and consumers watch their spending amid rising inflation.

Many promotions also began days before Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions officially started as retailers looked to grab a greater share of consumers’ wallets.

A record $10.8 billion was spent online by the end of Cyber Monday 2020, an increase of 15% over pre-pandemic 2019, making it the largest online shopping day in U.S. history and beating last year’s record of $9.4 billion, according to Adobe Analytics.

Some industry players expect records will be set again: Salesforce is forecasting online holiday sales will reach a record $1.2 trillion globally.

According to Deloitte’s 2021 Holiday Retail Survey, 34 per cent of respondents plan to shop on Cyber Monday this year, up from 29 per cent last year.

Cyber Monday, which began in 2005, has become a way for retailers to focus consumers on their online offerings. However, this year has been more challenging amid supply chain disruptions that have been flagged by major retailers.

On Wednesday, Gap Inc. shares sank after the struggling apparel retailer cut its full-year profit forecast following a disappointing third quarter earnings report.

Gap CEO Sonia Synga said “acute supply chain headwinds” affected the company’s ability to fully meet strong customer demand in the latest quarter.

"Still, we made an intentional investment in building enduring customer loyalty with accelerated use of air freight to serve them this holiday, choosing long-term growth opportunity over near-term impact to profitability,” Synga added.

Nordstrom shares also plummeted on Wednesday after the department store retailer warned of holiday supply shortages due to supply chain and labor issues.

"We recognize the need to move faster and more aggressively. We are taking decisive steps to improve Rack performance, increase profitability, transform our supply chain, and create value for our shareholders," CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors on a conference call late Tuesday.

The low inventory issues could increase demand for digital gift giving, such as gift cards and loyalty rewards. Reviewed's managing editor of deals, Tercius Bufete, says Cyber Monday is particularly good for digital gift-giving and bonus offers.

"This year, I'm shopping for Apple and Nintendo gift cards with bonuses, which is ostensibly free money,” he told USA Today, adding that Cyber Monday could usher in new sales on products and services that retailers didn’t have on Black Friday.