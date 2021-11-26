Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Shoppers Spent $5.1 Billion on Thanksgiving, Early Numbers Show

Buyers spent an average of $3.5 million a minute during the holiday.
Author:

Even before the biggest shopping weekend of the year, shoppers already spent $5.1 billion during Thanksgiving Day.

This number was within the $5.1 to $5.4 billion range projected by Adobe Analytics ( (ADBE) - Get Adobe Inc. Report) for the holiday. 

For Black Friday, Adobe expects consumers to spend between $8.8 and $9.6 billion. Total sales for the period between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 are expected to come at $207 billion.

Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and shipping delays continue to be a problem this year. Although they dropped 8% from last week, out-of-stock messages are still up 167% from last year. 

To make sure they are able to get the things they want, many shoppers are opting for things like curbside pickup and Buy Now, Pay Later Programs — revenue for the latter is up 427% from November 2019.

"Today, consumers will see deeper discounts and more items in stock as retailers release their best deals of the season," Adobe Digital Insights Director Taylor Schreiner said in a statement. 

But while the Thanksgiving shopping numbers are at the lower end of the range, $3.5 million was still spent for every minute of Thanksgiving. 

Some of the biggest sellers include video games like FIFA 11 and Far Cry 6 as well as gadget like Oculus Quest 2, Echo Dot and X Box Series 6. As the biggest shopping weekend gets underway, these numbers are expected to continue growing.

"Popular products including computers, apparel, appliances and sporting goods are already seeing strong discounts this morning, so today is an excellent day to dig in on your holiday shopping," Schreiner said.

