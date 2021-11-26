Black Friday Spending Regrets (And How to Avoid Them)

The holiday shopping season creates a bit of a frenzy.

We’re bombarded with deals, special offers, and seemingly endless opportunities to spend our money on things we may not need or even want.

Many Americans have woken up after Black Friday or Cyber Monday wondering exactly what they bought and questions those purchases.

In fact, 2-in-5 American consumers (42%) have regretted their Black Friday purchases, according to a new survey from Self.inc. The survey of 1,932 adult Americans also showed that 52% of respondents had no regrets while 6% said thet had never actually shopped on Black Friday.

Electronics (25%) and clothing (24%) were the items people most often regretted purchasing followed by a day out and home and kitchen which both led to regrets in 15% of respondents.

And, even while many of those surveyed did not express regret, the majority of items bought are not still being used.

“Fewer than two-thirds (63%) of consumers still use all of their Black Friday purchases from last year, with 18% indicating they use some but not all of the products they bought in 2020. Overall though, 6% of consumers have used up, abandoned, or thrown away the products they bought last year.” according to Self.inc.

Be careful and plan ahead

A recent CreditCards.com survey showed that 41% of those who celebrate various winter holidays are willing to go into debt (or fall deeper into debt) to celebrate in 2021.

Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com thinks the actual number will be bigger than thar.

“Honestly, I think the real number will be higher. 54% of active credit card accounts already carry debt from month to month, according to the American Bankers Association,” he told TheStreet via email.

“And there are a lot of reasons people might end up overspending this year: inflation, supply chain issues, pent-up demand, a desire to be done with COVID, waning stimulus/excess savings, etc.”

Rossman does believe that it’s possible to avoid that, but his strategy could involve having to make some painful decisions.

“My advice starts with creating a solid budget and list of who you plan to buy for and how much you can afford to spend,” he wrote. “Consider cheaper ways to celebrate the holidays, too. I always try to be careful about how I say this, because I want people to enjoy themselves, and I don’t want to say you can’t have any fun. But could you perhaps buy fewer gifts?”

To do that, he suggests communicating with family and perhaps deciding to to but fewer gifts for adults or maybe to only buy presents for kids.

He also suggests using a Secret Santa-style exchange where everyone in the family buys for one person rather than everyone in the group.

He said you could also try making homemade gifts (if you have the appropriate skills) or getting clever by finding secondhand gifts on Facebook Marketplace and other similar websites.

“The main point is that credit card debt is expensive (averaging 16.13% and persistent,” he wrote. “If you take on $1,000 in holiday debt and only make minimum payments, you’ll be in debt for about three years and will owe $270 in interest. And that’s on top of what people already owe (an average of $5,525 on their credit cards, according to Experian).”

