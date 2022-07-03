Big Star Gives Caesar's Huge Las Vegas Strip News

A popular entertainer is ready to reschedule of a series of performances that were cancelled at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip.

Anytime a popular entertainer is forced to postpone or cancel one of their performances, often thousands of their fans are left disappointed about missing the show.

The "world's greatest rock and roll band," as the Rolling Stones have been called since the 1960s, disappointed thousands of fans recently after postponing a concert in Amsterdam that was scheduled for June 13 and cancelling another show in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17 after 78-year-old lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for covid-19.



The Rolling Stones were able to reschedule the Amsterdam concert for July 7, according to the band's website, but it was unable to reschedule the Bern show, which likely left thousands of Swiss fans unhappy about missing the concert.

Those fans might not get another chance to see the Stones in Switzerland as the band is travelling on its 60th anniversary tour. With Jagger and lead guitarist Keith Richards both at age 78, who knows if they will embark on another tour after this one concludes.

Richards even regularly jokes when introduced at concerts: "It's great to be here. It's great to be anywhere."

Superstar Singer Planning Las Vegas Strip Residency

The Las Vegas Strip endured some disappointment earlier this year when popular singer Adele on Jan. 20 postponed 24 dates of her "Weekends With Adele" show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for covid-operational issues. Singer Keith Urban filled Adele's cancelled dates in March and April and Sting performed some scheduled dates after that.

Adele just concluded two shows July 1-2 at Hyde Park in London, but there had been speculation that Adele might not reschedule her Las Vegas Strip shows because the Colosseum production crew has been laid off from the end of Morrissey's shows on July 9 until the return of Rod Stewart to the stage on Sept. 23.

That pretty much leaves the last three months of the year, October through December, to find 24 dates for Adele's residency, if possible, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Adele may have ruled out performing a residency in 2023, as she and her boyfriend agent Rich Paul have reportedly said they plan to have a baby in 2023.

Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation have not commented on Adele's plans for her residency.

However, Adele asserted on a British talk show in February that her residency was "100 percent happening this year," according to the Review-Journal.

“It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!” Adele said.

Fast-forward to Adele's July 1 Hyde Park show, and it seems like the singer is set to make an announcement about her Las Vegas Strip residency plans before the end of July.

Announcement Coming 'Very, Very Soon'

“I had my shows that I was supposed to be doing, but they didn’t happen. But we’re announcing them very, very soon. I’m just waiting on one piece of equipment,” Adele said, according to the Review-Journal.

Adele did not comment on what specific piece of equipment she is waiting for. People familiar with Adele's Las Vegas plans have said she will schedule 24 performance dates between October and December.

The singer reportedly parted ways with her show designer Es Devlin, who left to work on the Rolling Stones 60th anniversary tour production, and has hired Kim Gavin, who worked for British pop group Take That, to re-direct the show. Reports say Take That is hoping for a Las Vegas residency in 2023.