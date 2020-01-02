The 10 Best 2020 Cars That I Test Drove

I usually drive approximately 100 new cars per year, and 2019 was no exception. At the end of the year, I compile a list of the ones that were the best and most interesting of the year, with an emphasis on the very newest cars, some of which may have been introduced only in very late 2019 with dealer availability in early 2020.

Here were the 10 that stood out:

1. Jeep Gladiator

Jeep

Making a pickup truck out of the Wrangler? Sign me up. The exterior design is intoxicating, and the interior design is somewhere between practical and flawless. This is not the vehicle you need, but it’s the vehicle you want. Once you have seen and driven it, you are looking for an excuse to buy.

2. Toyota Highlander hybrid

Toyota

36 MPG in a 3-row SUV? Check! This is the vehicle you can recommend to almost anyone. It fulfills the needs of so many kinds of people. It’s not perfect, and the design isn’t emotional -- but it drives extremely well, and how can you argue with the basic facts of fuel economy and a spacious vehicle? With the 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid, you’re getting better fuel economy in a larger vehicle, and with Toyota’s legendary quality.

3. Nissan Sentra

Nissan

Looking for a front-wheel drive sedan with no flaws? The Sentra may just have pulled off the impossible. It even looks good! From the upscale interior to how well it drives, and the bargain price of barely over $21,000 well-equipped, this gives you so much car for only a little more than the absolute minimum.

4. Mazda CX-30

Mazda

Mazda is at least tied for the best-looking cars in the market, and the CX-30 hits a sweet spot in terms of both size and value. It looks and feels like nothing on a budget, but rather a sophisticated, upscale piece of art. And did I mention that it drives like a dream? The car feels like a well-worn, perfectly fitting, glove around your hand and body.

5. Kia Telluride

Kia

With the Telluride, Kia showed yet again that it can enter a new market segment -- in this case the large 3-row SUV -- and get everything right. The Kia Telluride has a superb upscale interior and drives in a manner that is completely neutral so that the car disappears into the background and allows the driver and passengers to focus their thoughts on other things. Small wonder the Telluride has been a sales success since it arrived in U.S. dealerships in Q1 2019.

6. Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai

If you mention the Kia Telluride, you also have to mention its very close cousin, the Hyundai Palisade. These two large SUVs are more similar than not. The main differences are the styling, inside and out. Most people prefer the Kia’s exterior, whereas the interior can be argued both ways. The Palisade has a push-button transmission shifter and a more “cosmopolitan” instrument panel compared to the Kia’s more “rugged, meat-and-potatoes” one. In my opinion, you can flip a coin between these two outstanding new entries into the 3-row SUV market.

7. Nissan Altima

Nissan

To be perfectly clear, Altima wins a 2019 Top 10 spot mainly because of its “miracle engine” -- the world’s first variable compression engine. It is an expensive engine to manufacture, with a fifth of the production tolerances of a regular engine, but the result is an engine with such a wonderful character (that would be sound!) that I found myself flooring it at every opportunity. The rest of the car is pretty much flawless too, but it’s the unique engine that has to be experienced to be believed.

8. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel

Chevrolet

33 MPG in a large pickup truck? Yes, the time has come. More than just the MPG rating, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 diesel -- which is the same as the GMC Sierra under the skin -- has a wonderful character with no “diesel vibrations” yielding the feeling that it will run forever. GM's large pickup trucks have an underwhelming interior, but nobody can match this diesel engine’s character and efficiency.

9. Ford F-150 diesel

Ford

Compared to the GM trucks, the Ford gives you a better interior, but the engine can’t quite match the GM straight-six for smoothness or efficiency. Still, it may make sense for the person who drives much longer than the average distance. The comfort of the Ford F-150 seat remains unmatched in the industry.

10. Nissan Versa

Nissan

It’s almost like the 2020 Nissan Versa gets a form of “honorable mention” on this list, because it is also one of the least expensive brand new cars you can buy at this point, starting at under $16,000 but is still under $19,000 reasonably equipped -- before discounts! The engine has sufficient power for most people, and the rest of the interior belies anything that was feasible for twice the price only a couple of years ago. For the tightest budget in search for a new car, the 2020 Nissan Versa gets my highest recommendation.

The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. The automakers provided the cars for review, in some cases at test/intro events.