Barbie And Balmain Are Auctioning Off Three NFTs

The three Barbie X Balmain NFTs will be sold at an auction organized by MintNFT.

Toymaker Mattel ( (MAT) - Get Mattel, Inc. Report) and French luxury fashion house Balmain have come together to auction off three Barbie-and-Ken non-fungible tokens.

Released at the same time as a ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection, the Barbie x Balmain NFTs are part of the companies' foray first foray into the metaverse.

A way to secure ownership over a piece of online content, NFTs have grown popular among both fans (Martha Stewart recently auctioned off some her most iconic Thanksgiving photo shoots) and investors (popular Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs can sell for millions).

Mattel

Featuring Barbie and Ken avatars in Balmain pieces, the three NFTs will be sold at a Mattel Creations online auction organized by MintNFT — bidding is to start on January 13. Back in 2020, Mattel first launched the Mattel Creations e-commerce platform to "produce limited-edition creations where toys are a canvas for art, and art is inspired by toys."

The aesthetic for the NTFs was inspired by Balmain's Rive Gauche, Parisian aesthetic and the nostalgic pink look of Barbie doll. Charlotte Stockdale and Katie Lyall styled the avatars' looks while Norbert Schoerner photographed the pieces.

At a nod to current trends toward inclusivity, the brands also strove to make the "reject any arbitrary gender limitations" and make the pieces "almost 100% unisex."

"As a fashion house committed to innovation in unexpected and joyous ways, Balmain [...] is the perfect partner to translate the iconography that is unique to Barbie into a modern iteration of digital art and physical fashion," Richard Dickson, Mattel's president and COO, said in a press release.