Arby's New Sandwich is So Spicy, It's Giving Away a Free Shake

The shake is meant to "cool your mouth down between bites" of the new Arby's Diablo Dare.

If you like hot foods, Arby's is daring you to try its new Diablo Dare sandwich — but the fast food chain is offering a free milkshake just in case the heat gets to be too much.

As part of a temporary promotion lasting from Monday until Feb. 6, Arby's will be selling what it terms "the spiciest sandwich on the market" at select U.S. locations for $5.99.

'To Cool Your Mouth Between Bites'

The sandwiches will come with either crispy chicken or smoked brisket and a concoction of eye-watering add-ons: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños and Diablo BBQ sauce.

On the side, you get a free snack-sized vanilla shake that, according to the company, is supposed to "cool your mouth down between bites."

"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart," Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Everyone in [the quick-service restaurant industry] says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy."

Arby's Is Trying New Things

The menu addition is a shot at what is often considered the nationwide leader in the spicy sandwich market: the Restaurant Brands International (QSR)-owned Popeye's.

In 2019, the chain's Famous Chicken Sandwich saw such a rush of demand that restaurants were posting handwritten notes announcing shortages in store windows and an entire earnings quarter was led by its success.

Arby's, which falls under the privately-owned Inspire Brands company also behind Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In, has been trying to break away from declining relevance in the fast food sphere by trying new products — in November, the fast food chain released two fry-flavored vodkas while, in 2020, it tried selling its roast turkey, ham and corned beef by the pound.