Arby's New Sandwich is So Spicy, It's Giving Away a Free Shake
If you like hot foods, Arby's is daring you to try its new Diablo Dare sandwich — but the fast food chain is offering a free milkshake just in case the heat gets to be too much.
As part of a temporary promotion lasting from Monday until Feb. 6, Arby's will be selling what it terms "the spiciest sandwich on the market" at select U.S. locations for $5.99.
'To Cool Your Mouth Between Bites'
The sandwiches will come with either crispy chicken or smoked brisket and a concoction of eye-watering add-ons: ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños and Diablo BBQ sauce.
On the side, you get a free snack-sized vanilla shake that, according to the company, is supposed to "cool your mouth down between bites."
TheStreet Recommends
"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart," Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "Everyone in [the quick-service restaurant industry] says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy."
Arby's Is Trying New Things
The menu addition is a shot at what is often considered the nationwide leader in the spicy sandwich market: the Restaurant Brands International (QSR)-owned Popeye's.
In 2019, the chain's Famous Chicken Sandwich saw such a rush of demand that restaurants were posting handwritten notes announcing shortages in store windows and an entire earnings quarter was led by its success.
Arby's, which falls under the privately-owned Inspire Brands company also behind Buffalo Wild Wings and Sonic Drive-In, has been trying to break away from declining relevance in the fast food sphere by trying new products — in November, the fast food chain released two fry-flavored vodkas while, in 2020, it tried selling its roast turkey, ham and corned beef by the pound.